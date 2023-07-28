Big 12 expansion news: Conference to poach 2 more Pac-12 teams for 2024: Reports

There has been a lot of Big 12 expansion talk over the previous few days. The conference is going to be adding between one and three teams besides Colorado in 2024. They are going to first be seeking teams in the Pac-12 to join the Buffaloes but if not, there are some teams in the Group of 5 they will target.

actionnetwork.com/ncaaf/big-12-a… pic.twitter.com/rXcumkWoqn Big 12 will add b/w 1 & 3 schools to join Colorado in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. League will 1st seek others from Pac-12 to join. If none do so, Big 12 would add 1 Group of 5 (UConn, Memphis, SDSU or UNLV) to reach even number of teams in 2024

Action Network's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the above graphic with how the new-look conference currently stacks up beginning in 2024.

What team or teams have the best chance of joining Colorado into the Big 12?

What program fits the Big 12 expansion the best?

Among the potential candidates, the Utah Utes seem to be the perfect fit for the Big 12 expansion. They are currently part of the Pac-12 and have shown strong performance on the football field, winning back-to-back Pac-12 Conference Championships.

Adding Utah to the Big 12 would create a cluster of three west coast teams with Colorado and Baylor, giving the conference a significant presence in that region.

Moreover, the Utes can offer competitive football games against elite programs, making them an attractive addition to the conference. Despite not being one of the five teams in contact with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark for consideration, Utah's football prowess and potential revenue boost make them a strong candidate.

The distribution share and overall revenue is an additional boost that comes for any team vying to join but this is something that will boost them. With the addition of the Utah Utes with the already packed Big 12, they are competing with the Big Ten as the second-toughest conference in college football. That is going to help them expand when they initiate Big 12 Mexico as well.

Yormark has done an incredible job of making the Big 12 feel like a promotion for any team and creating a vision of growth and prosperity to its members.

Big 12 expansion is something that is inevitable and at least one more team is going to announce the jump to the conference relatively soon. What program would make you the most excited?