Big 12 preseason football rankings: Top 5 teams expected to make the conference an absolute powerhouse in 2023

Fans can begin to measure the expectations of their teams following the release of the Big 12 preseason football rankings. The 2023 season will be a special one for the conference as it bids farewell to two of its heavyweights. In the same vein, it welcomes four new teams as replacements.

The Big 12 preseason football rankings are based on the votes by members of the media. Below we present the top 5 teams in the Big 12 preseason football rankings.

#5- TCU Horned Frogs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TCU is one of the top teams in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs return again in 2023 as a top contender for the conference championship title. The team will be under the leadership of head coach Sonny Dykes for the second season. Dykes will have the services of a talented roster.

#4- Texas Tech Red Raiders

It will be the Red Raiders’ second season under the leadership of Joey McGuire as head coach. The Raiders are in the top 5 of the Big 12 preseason rankings for the first time since 2009. The inclusion speaks to the quality of work being done by the head coach. He is backed by a dedicated staff and has a talented roster at his disposal.

#3- Oklahoma Sooners

It is the Sooners’ last season playing in the Big 12. And their fans will want no better farewell gift than a title win. Oklahoma has the services of one of the best-rated coaches in the conference and the country at large. Venables will be hoping to improve the team’s performance this season after a disappointing 6-7 finish in 2022.

#2- Kansas State Wildcats

Chris Klieman’s men surprised everyone last season as they emerged conference champions of the Big 12. Fans of the Wildcats would definitely not mind back-to-back conference championships. And with the Big 12 preseason football rankings, the chances seem pretty high. Klieman is no longer a stranger in the conference and it is time he stamped his name as one of the top coaches in the conference.

#1- Texas Longhorns

Can the Longhorns snatch the Big 12 Conference title as they make their way out? Heading into the season as a favorite can be a bit of pressure. But Texas has an experienced roster ably led by Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy, and the pressure should not be a problem. Perhaps this is the season Steve Sarkisian finally gets the best out of the squad.

The season promises fireworks and the rankings notwithstanding, there is no absolute say on who emerges the champion in the end.

Poll : 0 votes