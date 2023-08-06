Big Ten expansion to hit Brett Yormark's coast poaching Big 12 programs if schools like FSU breaks their GOR: Reports

The latest reports in the college football world say that the Big Ten expansion could one day hit the Big 12. Anything can happen in the constantly changing landscape of conference expansion and realignment in college sports.

Florida State is reportedly working on getting out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Seminoles are believed to be negotiating a $300 million buyout from the conference binding contract. If this succeeds, it could have a say in the Big 12's future.

College football insider Greg Swaim tweeted that the ACC's Grant of Rights (GOR) was designed just like that of the Big 12. This means that if Florida State finds a way to break out of the ACC, it creates a pathway for Big 12 teams to one day break out of their grant of rights.

Without a doubt, a future SEC or Big Ten expansion plan creates a massive threat to the Big 12 going forward. We could one day see the possibility of the SEC and Big Ten poaching teams from Brett Yormark's Big 12. This pretty much depends on the success of Florida State exiting the ACC.

The Big Ten and SEC will continue to maintain dominance in the Power Five

Conference Realignment Football

The world of college football is one of constant evolution, shaped by dynamic teams. Amidst this ever-changing landscape, the Big Ten and SEC have established themselves as perennial powerhouses, asserting their dominance within the Power Five conferences.

This is not expected to change anytime soon due to a number of factors. However, the most important of them is their financial strength. The Big Ten and SEC consistently rank among the top conferences in terms of revenue generation in college football.

The latest reports showcase that the Big 12 could one day become their prey. Power Five conferences have, in recent years, embarked on the habit of poaching teams from themselves. While the Big 12 looks safe for now, it might not be so in the long run.

Which Big 12 team is in the Big Ten expansion plan?

For now, the Big Ten expansion plan has no Big 12 team under consideration. This certainly means the Big 12 is on the good side for the foreseeable future. The SEC recently took Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 and has no further interest in other programs.

The Big Ten is currently in the process of adding Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12 after the conference failed to secure a lucrative media deal. However, the direction of the Big Ten expansion in the future cannot be predicted in the constantly changing college football landscape.