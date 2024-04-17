Big Ten QB rankings for 2024 season: Top 10 quarterbacks to watch out for this season ft. Will Howard, Drew Allar

The Big Ten will be expanding this season with some new programs and new quarterbacks who will be competing in the conference. Transferring quarterbacks and new teams will set the Big Ten up to be one of the most electric conferences in college football next season.

There will be returning quarterbacks poised for another big season and new faces in new places. Here's a look at the top-10 quarterbacks in the Big Ten next season as the conference expands to 18 schools in 2024.

Big Ten quarterback rankings for 2024

#1 Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

TCU v Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon after three seasons at UCF and two with Oklahoma. Oregon is moving to the Big Ten next season from the Pac-12 and will have the experienced and lethal Gabriel at the helm.

Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns last season and will play under coach Dan Lanning. Lanning had Bo Nix as one of the top quarterbacks in the country last season.

#2 Will Howard, Ohio State

Kansas State v Texas Tech

Kansas State transfer Will Howard will be the new quarterback at Ohio State next season. He threw for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns last season with Kansas State and finished second in the nation with a 75.1 QBR.

Howard's numbers are set for a massive improvement with his move to the Big Ten at Ohio State, with receivers Emeka Egbuka and No. 1 recruit Jeremiah Smith. Egbuka finished third in receiving for the Buckeyes last season, with 41 receptions and 515 yards.

#3 Drew Allar, Penn State

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ole Miss v Penn State

Drew Allar returns to Penn State for his junior season after finishing fifth in passing yards in the Big Ten last season. Allar threw for 2,631 yards with 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions last year.

Allar has blossomed into a quarterback with elite potential and someone Big Ten teams will need to keep on their radar. The Nittany Lions lost their leading receiver from last season, Keandre Lambert-Smith, but got Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming from the transfer portal.

Fleming had a down season last year, with just 270 yards receiving, but it should be a nice pairing with junior Harrison Wallace as Allar's top two receivers.

#4 Will Rogers, Washington

Mississippi State v LSU

Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers will serve as Michael Penix Jr.'s replacement as Washington transitions from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Filling the role of Penix will be no easy task, but Rogers is a more than capable replacement.

Rogers threw for 1,626 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He ranks second all time in passing yards in SEC history, behind former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray.

#5 Miller Moss, USC

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl - Louisville v USC

Caleb Williams is on his way to the NFL, which leaves USC's starting job open to Miller Moss, who likely secured that spot with his 372-yard and six-touchdown explosion in the Holiday Bowl.

That was the first game Moss had started for USC, but his performance in that contest was enough for him to earn the starting job to begin the season. If Moss' first start was any indication of how his career will go, he could end up as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten as USC transitions from the Pac-12.

#6 Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin

Louisville v Miami

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be transferring to Wisconsin for the 2024 season. Van Dyke was named ACC Freshman of the Year in 2021 but has seen a drop in his numbers since then.

Van Dyke now gets a fresh start in the Big Ten, with the Badgers coming off a season where he threw for 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He will be in for a big year if he returns to his 2021 form under Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell.

#7 Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola could be a top freshman name to watch out for in college football next season, assuming he wins the starting job at Nebraska. Raiola is the No. 2 quarterback recruit and has an extremely high ceiling.

At six-foot-three, Raiola moves extremely well in the pocket and can throw the ball anywhere on the field with extreme accuracy. As a senior at Buford High School in Buford, GA, Raiola threw just one interception in his 250 attempts.

#8 Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

Oregon State v Colorado

Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles is on his way to the Big Ten and will take over as quarterback for Michigan State next season. Chiles doesn't have much experience at the college level after just one season at Oregon State.

In limited action last season, he completed 24 of 35 attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Chiles presents a dual-threat option for the Spartans, rushing for 79 yards on 17 carries with three rushing touchdowns last season.

#9 Hudson Card, Purdue

Ohio State v Purdue

Card finished third in the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns last season and added 15 touchdowns through the air. Card has an underrated rushing ability and threw for over 2,000 yards last season.

He's an extremely efficient passer who fits well in his offense. The fifth-year senior transfer from Texas will be poised for another significant jump in his numbers this season.

#10 Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Ohio v Penn State

Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke will make his way to the Big Ten next season with the Indiana Hoosiers. He has 34 career starts at Ohio and has 50 career touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Rourke suffered a torn ACL at the end of the season in 2022 but bounced back in 2023, throwing for 2,207 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rourke is a threat on the ground too, running for over 800 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

Which Big Ten quarterback do you think will perform the best next season? Let's know in the comments section below.

