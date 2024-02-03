Biggest winners and losers from 2024 Senior Bowl practices ft. Roman Wilson, Michael Penix Jr and more

The 2024 Senior Bowl practices have concluded, and it was a good way to get a final look at some of the NFL draft prospects before the combine in a few months.

Let's take a look at a few players who did very well and a few who have room for improvement.

Winners from the 2024 Senior Bowl practices

Roman Wilson, WR

In one of the most deep wide receiver drafts seen in a while, standing out is critical, and that's what Wilson did.

He consistently ran away from coverage and created mismatches against defenses. If he's paired with a solid quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft, Wilson could on his way to dominance in Year 1 of his NFL career.

Laiatu Latu, EDGE

The unanimous All-American was a force throughout the Senior Bowl practices and has shown the ability to be a great pick.

Draft analyst Lance Zierlein said about what he saw out of Laiatu Latu in the first Senior Bowl practice.

"He looked controlled but instinctive throughout his rush reps. He still has some work to do as a run defender, and Latu's biggest hurdle pre-draft will be the medical evaluations, as he dd have a serious neck injury during his time at Washington. But latu is priming his draft slotting by reinforcing what he put on tape for the last two seasons at UCLA." h/t On3

Losers from the 2024 Senior Bowl practices

Michael Penix Jr., QB

Penix had a tough week of practice, as his accuracy was been spotty.

As the week went on, he checked down more often instead of pushing the ball down the field. Another point of concern was seeing him learning how to play under center, which he did not do at Indiana or Washington.

While it's not uncommon, just another thing to knock down Michael Penix Jr. for during the practice sessions.

Sam Hartman, QB

Hartman was one of the most experienced quarterbacks in this Senior Game roster, but the experience did not help him in the practice session.

His size played a big factor, as he was unable to see his intended target down the field. Hartman also struggled to throw the ball quickly and was forced to scramble out of the pocket in the 7-on-7 drills.

