Billy Napier replacements: Top 3 candidates to replace Florida HC if he gets fired in 2025

Billy Napier's fate as Florida's coach could be sealed after USA Today's Matt Hayes reported on Tuesday that he's set to be fired as early as this weekend.Sources close to Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin told Hayes that the official was given an ultimatum by the Gators' financial benefactors with regard to the college football program. Stricklin was told they'll continue financing the Gators football if changes are made.It meant that Napier could be heading to an early vacation with a $21-million buyout to be paid within five years.The former Louisiana coach was a bust in Florida, guiding the team to only one winning season in 3 1/2 years in charge. This season, Napier is 2-4 (1-2 in the SEC) and 21-23 overall.It's possible that Florida defensive coordinator Ron Roberts could be named interim coach, as the search for the next Gators head coach will likely head to the offseason.With this in mind, here are the top three coaches who could likely be hired as Florida's next head coach for the 2026 college football season:Top 3 candidates to replace Florida HC if he gets fired in 2025#3. Dan LanningOregon coach Dan Lanning could be a great hire for Florida if he decides to walk away from his six-year extension with the Ducks, which averages about $11 million annually.Lanning is 40-7 as Oregon's coach for more than three seasons and has led the Ducks to wins in the Holiday and Fiesta Bowls. He could transform Florida's declining program if the Gators' boosters like him as the next coach to replace Napier.However, Lanning has a contract too lucrative to walk away from unless Florida tops it off with a better contract price.#2. Lane KiffinOle Miss coach Lane Kiffin could be a fitting replacement for Billy Napier if Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin decides to pursue him. Kiffin is 50-18 in college football stints with Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss, as well as a 20-game experience in the NFL.The 50-year-old tactician's play style, predicated on the up-tempo, run-pass option strategy, could utilize Gators' quarterback DJ Lagway's long-range passing and skillful scrambling.Kiffin is in the initial stages of his six-year extension, valued at approximately $9 million annually. However, the veteran coach has a lower buyout rate, which could drop to $2 million in 2026 and $1.5 million in 2027 and beyond.#1. Jon GrudenThe former Super Bowl champion coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make a comeback on the sidelines to coach Florida if the athletic department decides to act out and replace Billy Napier.Gruden has close ties to Florida due to his Super Bowl conquest. His experience as an NFL coach could lure potential recruits to sign a commitment to play for the Gators.The 62-year-old could also secure additional NIL fund boosts due to his pro football connections. His preference to coach in the SEC fuels more intrigue about becoming the next guy in charge for the three-time national champions.