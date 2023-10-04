Bo Nix 40 time: How fast is Oregon Ducks QB?

College football fans can begin to get ready for Bo Nix's transition to the NFL. The Oregon Ducks quarterback has eventually reached his final season of college eligibility, after patiently bidding his time to reach his full potential. Most discussions about him now center on his NFL draft stock as he continues to make his final college season memorable, game after game.

One of the metrics used in evaluating players entering the draft is the 40-yard dash. It is a test used to determine the speed and acceleration of football players. According to stats available on espn.com, Nix's 40 time is 4.71 seconds.

However, that figure is from his scouting report for recruitment out of high school. Ahead of the 2024 NFL combine, Nix is projected to have a 40 time of 4.60 seconds. This would make him one of the fastest quarterbacks going into the draft.

Nix's ability on foot is one of his strongest advantages in quarterback. He poses a threat to opposing defenses with his rushing game. He has rushed for 33 touchdowns in his college career, peaking at 513 yards for 14 touchdowns in 2022.

Scouts will be on the lookout for Bo Nix's 40 time at the 2024 NFL combine. The Oregon quarterback is one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft along with Caleb Williams and Sam Hartman. A lot of projections are expecting him to be picked early in the first round of the draft.

Bo Nix's role in Oregon's run

The eighth-ranked Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) are one of the handful teams that remain unbeaten this season, and Bo Nix plays a huge part. His passing and running games this season has been magnificent. In five games, he has amassed 1,459 yards and 15 touchdowns passing with 87 yards and one TD on 19 rushing attempts.

Nix's passing accuracy has greatly improved from 71.9% completion last season to 80.3 this season. He is making less mistakes too, having just one pass intercepted this season.

Nix's contribution to Dan Lanning's team goes beyond what he does on the gridiron, however. Being one of the most experienced college football players naturally puts him in a position of leadership in the team. Most importantly, he leads by example as evident in his performance.

His consistency as a top performer can yet be rewarded this season with a Heisman Trophy win.

Oregon visits No. 7 Washington (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday.