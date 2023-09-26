Bo Nix net worth: How much does the Oregon QB make?

The Oregon Ducks’ quarterback, Bo Nix, is one of the college football players who started his career prior to the new NCAA NIL rule. Nix enrolled at Auburn University in 2019 and made an immediate impact as the starting quarterback for the Tigers. But the current rule forbade him from making more money off the resultant fame.

Today, the Ducks QB is reported to have an estimated net worth of $1.5 million by peopleai.com. How has he transitioned from the college football player who couldn’t make a dime off his image to a millionaire? The answer lies in Nix’s NIL earnings.

How much does Bo Nix make?

According to On3, Bo Nix’s annual NIL valuation is $1.2 million. The figure puts him at No. 10 on the college football NIL ranking and No. 15 on On3’s NIL 100.

Nix’s influence can be seen in his number of followers on social media. The Oregon Ducks quarterback has around 171,000 followers on Instagram and 34,000 on X.

He signed his most recent NIL deal with 7-Eleven in September. He was signed as part of the convenience store brand’s Cleat Crew program. The program aims to bring athletes together to fundraise for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Other NIL deals penned by the senior quarterback include Duck Rising, FlexWork Sports Management, Division Street, Topps, Bose, and Jacksons Food Stores. He also has signed with Candy Digital, Fanatics, Bojangles, and Milo’s Sweet Tea.

Nix is in his final season as a college football player. He is set to contend for the sport’s top individual award, the Heisman Trophy. But more importantly, Oregon Ducks football head coach Dan Lanning will count on him to lead the team to a Pac-12 championship title.

Nix will also be heading to the NFL Draft, where he is almost certain to attract a juicy professional deal that will bolster his earnings. Playing in the NFL will also guarantee the quarterback bigger and more lucrative endorsement deals.

He already has a strong start in the 2023 college football campaign, leading the Oregon offense to four wins in as many games. With 1,169 passing yards for 11 touchdowns already this season, Nix is poised to go all the way with the Oregon Ducks.