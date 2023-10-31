Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Smoke is all hearts for Ducks naming her husband “best quarterback in the nation"; shares her love in a recent IG post

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week following a superb performance on the road against Utah this weekend. He completed 24 of his 31 passes for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Ducks to a 35-6 victory over the Utes.

Without a doubt, Nix has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football since he moved to Eugene and has been superb for Oregon this season. The only blemish on Bo Nix's season so far is the loss to Washington, where he still had a brilliant game.

Following the Pac-12's recognition this week, Oregon football's official Instagram page continues to tag Nix as "the best quarterback in the nation." The former Auburn quarterback's wife, Izzy Smoke, couldn't help but appreciate this on her Instagram Stories with a green love emoji reaction.

Bo Nix's Heisman Trophy hope

Bo Nix was considered a contender for the Heisman Trophy before the start of the season and he has lived up to that, as he is currently among the front-runners for the coveted honor. He currently ranks fourth in Sportskeeda's Heisman Trophy power ranking ahead of Week 10.

The quarterback has consistently performed exceptionally well in all of his games this season and remains a pivotal player for Oregon’s second-year head coach Dan Lanning. He has accumulated 2,337 passing yards and thrown 21 touchdowns with just 1 interception.

Without a doubt, Oregon has a good chance at the Pac-12 Championship this season and Nix will be crucial to this success. The Ducks want to leave an impression on the league before bolting to the Big Ten in 2024. A spot in the playoffs is also in sight.

Bo Nix's NFL Draft projection

Bo Nix is considered a potential first-round pick by many experts in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, as his performances continue to elevate him. However, he still has a couple of quarterbacks ahead of him in many of the mock drafts out there.

The Oregon quarterback possesses a strong arm that enables him to make throws even when off balance, consistently delivering catchable passes to downfield targets. His velocity is particularly evident on short and intermediate throws.

He has over the years refined his passing motion, making it quicker and more dependable. He is seen frequently releasing the ball at ear level, reducing the chances of deflections at the line of scrimmage. Nix is also a genuine rushing threat and is expected to generate significant gains in the NFL.