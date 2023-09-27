Bo Nix was sensational in the clash against Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes and even broke a record in the process. He became the only NCAA footballer to contribute to 55+ touchdowns at two different programs.

Bo Nix is sitting on 79.6% pass completion, including 12 touchdown passes, which ranks him No. 4 and No. 9 nationally. He's one of the most in-form quarterbacks in college football.

His wife, Izzy Smoke who has become a part of the Oregon family and is beloved by the Ducks fraternity had some fun on the quarterback's Instagram post with the comment,

"The duck was the star of the show."

Izzy Smoke referenced Oregon's duck mascot that was used as a prop in Bo Nix's video when he was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans holding the duck.

Bo Nix thriving under Dan Lanning's tutelage

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was impressive in the Ducks' thrashing of Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes. He threw 28-of-33 for 276 yards resulting in three touchdowns while recording just one interception.

Nix was praised effusively by his coach, Dan Lanning, after his performance against Colorado.

“We got the best quarterback in the nation. Right? I know that, I can see that," he said. "It’s like again, you see all the plays that he throws and all the plays he makes with his feet, but you guys don’t see all the checks that he makes, you don’t see what he does for this team. You don’t see his leadership. And he sent a text this morning to me that was like impactful for me. That guy shapes me. That guy makes me a better person. And we got that guy on our team. So we’re so blessed to have him back man.”

Dan Lanning has given Bo Nix a lot of responsibility and he's rising to the occasion. He detailed the type of relationship that he has with Lanning that has allowed him to thrive after an underwhelming time at Auburn.

"Every time I take the field I know he has my back and he knows I've got his," Nix said. "Coach Lanning makes me better. He pushes me at practice. He's an extremely tough coach on me. He makes me really be perfect. He challenges me in ways that are important for a quarterback, especially in my development and my growth, but at the same time with my experience. He treats me as well as, I think, any quarterback and head coach could work out."

Only time will tell whether Bo Nix can win the Heisman Trophy this year considering the quarterback-heavy class that he's a part of, but he did his chances no harm with his performance against another Heisman contender Shedeur Sanders.