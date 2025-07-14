Brian Kelly envisions Garrett Nussmeier to replicate former LSU Heisman Trophy-winner in 2025 season

Garrett Nussmeier is entering his fifth and potentially final season with the LSU Tigers. The Edward S. Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) High School product is one of the best players in college football, and he's looking to give the Tigers a befitting parting gift before heading to the NFL.

Speaking at the 2025 SEC Media Days, LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he sees Garrett Nussmeier making a similar jump to one of his former star quarterbacks on the Tigers.

"The growth from Jayden Daniels from Year 1 to Year 2 was astronomical," Kelly said. "Garrett Nussmeier will have a similar jump. Experience is the most important thing."

Jayden Daniels spent two seasons with the LSU Tigers after joining from the Arizona State Sun Devils. Daniels recorded significant improvements in most major statistical categories and earned the 2023 Heisman Trophy for his efforts. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft and led his team to a conference final in his rookie season.

Brian Kelly believes that Garrett Nussmeier is well-equipped to make the jump. Nussmeier recorded a stat line of 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He'll look to improve these stats in the upcoming campaign.

Brian Kelly and Garrett Nussmeier are aiming big for the 2025 season

Brian Kelly accepted the LSU head coaching job ahead of the 2022 season. He resigned from the Notre Dame job to become the 33rd head coach in LSU's history.

Kelly has performed admirably at LSU, leading the team to 10-win seasons in two out of the three years with the program. Also, he has a 100% win record in bowl games. Kelly will look to break his national championship duck while etching his name in the school's history books.

Garrett Nussmeier is one of the biggest Heisman Trophy favorites for 2025, and he's the starting quarterback for a school that's produced Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels in the past decade. Nussmeier is looking to add his name to that illustrious list by earning the most illustrious individual prize in college football.

However, even more important to Nussmeier (and his teammates) will be this season's national championship. The LSU Tigers often seem to stumble at some point in the regular season, but the goal will be to avoid such fumbles and utilize Nussmeier's experience as QB1. Their quest for national glory starts with a game against Clemson in Week 1.

