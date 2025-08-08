"Brian Kelly knows nothing about medicine": CFB fans erupt over major injury update on QB Garrett Nussmeier by LSU HC

Brian Kelly gave an update about quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's injury. According to USA Today on Friday, the LSU Tigers coach said that his star QB isn't dealing with a torn ACL.&quot;Just for the record, he has tendinitis. He does not have a torn ACL, we have not amputated his leg. He was out there today throwing, tomorrow he will be back out, most likely in a practice situation. Thought I should calm everybody down.&quot;However, college football fans aren't buying it, and they made their opinions clear on X,&quot;Brian Kelly knows nothing about medicine. That’s an awfully confident statement from him. It might not be bad now, but that is an EASY injury to exacerbate.&quot;&quot;Hurts like hell I’ll tell you that. And when it’s hurting, good luck playing. Ice and rest the only things that help and this time of year, you don’t get rest,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;I don't believe anyone. Not the media or Kelly,&quot; one fan said.However, some fans were more positive.&quot;Hoping the best for him but patella tendinitis is not an injury I’d wish upon anybody. Only solution is rest. CMC dealt with something similar last year,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Kelly: It's 'chronic.' 'He just planted it the wrong way.' Good thing there's no chance Nuss will plant his foot/leg the wrong way in a 12-game season. Tigers fans everywhere can breathe easy. Nothing to see here,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Heisman Season,&quot; one fan wrote.Garrett Nussmeier has stayed mostly injury-free during his time with the Tigers. However, there were whispers recently about him suffering a significant injury in the lead-up to his fifth season with LSU.Brian Kelly was quick to dispel these rumors, and he added that Nussmeier's current issue doesn't have long-term effects. Kelly said,&quot;This is just chronic. PO'd it a little bit. And we'll calm it down. And the world is still round. I think he just planted the wrong way. When you have something that is a pre-existing condition, you can piss it off real easy. And that is kind of what happened.&quot;What's next for Brian Kelly, Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers?Brian Kelly is entering his fourth season with the LSU Tigers. The veteran coach has occupied similar roles with the Grand Valley State Lakers, Central Michigan Chippewas, Cincinnati Bearcats and Notre Dame Fighting Irish before the Tigers appointed him their 33rd coach.Kelly is aiming for a national championship with the Tigers, and he'll rely on Garrett Nussmeier and an impressive supporting cast in the upcoming campaign. The LSU Tigers coach will start this season with a matchup against the Clemson Tigers.Nussmeier will look to put the injury concerns in the rearview mirror as he enters his fifth and likely final season with the Tigers. Nussmeier has steadily increased his production with the Tigers over the years and enters the 2025 season as the undisputed starting quarterback.Nussmeier has earned Heisman Trophy shouts due to his polished skill set and the impressiveness of the Tigers' offense. It'll be interesting to see how the Edward S. Marcus high school product deals with the expectations.