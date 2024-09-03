Brian Kelly's record at Notre Dame: Looking at LSU coach's achievements with Fighting Irish

LSU coach Brian Kelly suffered his third straight season-opening loss. Although he has led the Tigers to a pair of 10-win seasons, Kelly is already under the spotlight after week one of the latest college football season.

Kelly has had ups and downs, but he is perhaps best known for his tenure as coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2010 to 2021.

He accumulated a 92-40 record while in charge of the Fighting Irish, including a national championship appearance against now-retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban in 2013.

Kelly departed for the LSU Tigers to replace coach Ed Orgeron in 2021.

Brian Kelly explains why he left Notre Dame for LSU

Earlier this year, when former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took the Los Angeles Chargers job, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly was one of the names linked to his former post. Ultimately, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was given the job.

During an interview with The Daily Advertiser, Kelly said why he took the LSU job.

"I really didn’t think much about it," Kelly said. "I have no interest in that. I have great respect for what Michigan has accomplished as a football program. They’re the all-time winningest program, but I knew that when I was at Notre Dame. So, it wasn’t anything new.

"This was a conscious decision to come to LSU, because I wanted to be in this conference. It was much more than an individual school as much as it was, collectively, I wanted to play in the SEC and play the competition that’s here."

Brian Kelly lost to his former team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, when his longtime offensive coordinator, Mike Denbrock, took the same job under coach Marcus Freeman early this year.

Denbrock helped mold the Tigers' offense into the top-scoring one in the nation, which led to former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman Trophy last season.

Denbrock's departure will be a huge loss to Brian Kelly since the pair coached together dating back to Kelly's first job at Grand Valley State in 1987. It will probably hurt a bit more losing him to Notre Dame and seeing them win during their week one clash against Texas A&M while LSU struggled against USC.

