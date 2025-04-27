  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Brian Kelly shares message to LSU players included in 2025 NFL draft

Brian Kelly shares message to LSU players included in 2025 NFL draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 27, 2025 21:15 GMT
Brian Kelly shares message to LSU players included in NFL Draft 2025
Brian Kelly shares message to LSU players included in 2025 NFL draft - GETTY

Brian Kelly has been the head coach of the LSU Tigers since 2022. Kelly has led the program to numerous winning seasons, and they have become a regular supplier of NFL talent.

Ad

Seven members of the 2024 LSU squad were selected in the 2025 NFL draft. On Sunday, Kelly shared a message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Congratulations to all of our guys! Proud of the work you put in to get here and how you represent LSU."

Here's a look at the LSU Tigers drafted:

  • Round 1, Pick 4: Will Campbell, Left Tackle, New England Patriots
  • Round 2, Pick 42: Mason Taylor, Tight End, New York Jets
  • Round 3, Pick 91: Emery Jones Jr., Offensive Lineman, Baltimore Ravens
  • Round 3, Pick 101: Sai'vion Jones, Defensive Lineman, Denver Broncos
  • Round 5, Pick 146: Bradyn Swinson, Defensive Lineman, New England Patriots
  • Round 5, Pick 171: Miles Frazier, Offensive Lineman, Denver Broncos
  • Round 7, Pick 243: Garrett Dellinger, Offensive Lineman, Baltimore Ravens
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Furthermore, a couple of Tigers earned undrafted free agent deals. They are:

  • Gio Paez, Defensive Lineman, Chicago Bears
  • Josh Williams, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Major Burns, Safety, Chicago Bears
  • Paris Shand, Defensive Lineman, Buffalo Bills
  • Zy Alexander, Cornerback, Seattle Seahawks

The players mentioned above will get a chance to make active rosters for the 2025 season. However, they might need to put in more work than their drafted counterparts due to the short-term nature of their current deals.

Ad
Ad

What's next for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers?

Brian Kelly is aiming to lead the LSU Tigers to the pinnacle of college football. The franchise is renowned for producing elite offensive talent, but they've failed to make a solid push for the national championship in recent years.

The expanded nature of the college football playoffs should give the Tigers a better chance at winning it all in 2025. Next up is for Kelly to galvanize his troops for a deep postseason run.

Kelly and the Tigers will rely on star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and his supporting cast. The fan base will be expectant considering that this is Kelly's fourth season in Baton Rouge.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications