Brian Kelly shares message to LSU players included in 2025 NFL draft

Brian Kelly has been the head coach of the LSU Tigers since 2022. Kelly has led the program to numerous winning seasons, and they have become a regular supplier of NFL talent.

Seven members of the 2024 LSU squad were selected in the 2025 NFL draft. On Sunday, Kelly shared a message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Congratulations to all of our guys! Proud of the work you put in to get here and how you represent LSU."

Here's a look at the LSU Tigers drafted:

Round 1, Pick 4: Will Campbell, Left Tackle, New England Patriots

Round 2, Pick 42: Mason Taylor, Tight End, New York Jets

Round 3, Pick 91: Emery Jones Jr., Offensive Lineman, Baltimore Ravens

Round 3, Pick 101: Sai'vion Jones, Defensive Lineman, Denver Broncos

Round 5, Pick 146: Bradyn Swinson, Defensive Lineman, New England Patriots

Round 5, Pick 171: Miles Frazier, Offensive Lineman, Denver Broncos

Round 7, Pick 243: Garrett Dellinger, Offensive Lineman, Baltimore Ravens

Furthermore, a couple of Tigers earned undrafted free agent deals. They are:

Gio Paez, Defensive Lineman, Chicago Bears

Josh Williams, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Major Burns, Safety, Chicago Bears

Paris Shand, Defensive Lineman, Buffalo Bills

Zy Alexander, Cornerback, Seattle Seahawks

The players mentioned above will get a chance to make active rosters for the 2025 season. However, they might need to put in more work than their drafted counterparts due to the short-term nature of their current deals.

What's next for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers?

Brian Kelly is aiming to lead the LSU Tigers to the pinnacle of college football. The franchise is renowned for producing elite offensive talent, but they've failed to make a solid push for the national championship in recent years.

The expanded nature of the college football playoffs should give the Tigers a better chance at winning it all in 2025. Next up is for Kelly to galvanize his troops for a deep postseason run.

Kelly and the Tigers will rely on star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and his supporting cast. The fan base will be expectant considering that this is Kelly's fourth season in Baton Rouge.

