Brock Bowers 40 time: How fast is Georgia Bulldogs' Tight End?

Georgia star Brock Bowers has primed himself as the best tight end in college football since the 2022 season. The Napa, California native has put on a series of brilliant performances for Georgia in both the blocking and receiving game since joining the program in 2021.

Bowers has been highly rated since his high school days. He was a four-star prospect coming out of Napa High School and has been a starter for the Bulldogs since his freshman season. Bowers helped Georgia secure the national championship in his two seasons there.

Brock Bowers' 40-yard dash record

The last time Brock Bowers' 40-yard dash time was recorded was in 2019 when he participated in the Nike Sparq camp in the Bay Area. The invitation-only event featured high school prospects with numerous offers from the prestigious college football program nationwide.

Bowers was notably the only player in the Nike Sprarq camp with a single scholarship offer, which came from Nevada. Nonetheless, the tight end left an audience of onlookers perplexed during the camping event, with several unable to believe his 40-yard dash time.

He completed the run in 4.5 seconds despite weighing around 240 pounds. Since many camp officials didn't recognize Bowers and found his time hard to believe, they requested that he rerun it. Bowers completed the run at the same time in his second attempt.

This impressed the officials and scouts, with many approaching the TE prospect to learn more about him. That changed the complexion of his recruitment as Bowers began receiving offers from top programs nationwide. He ultimately committed to playing college football at Georgia.

Prospective improvement at the NFL Combine

Having taken the college football world by storm since his freshman season, Brock Bowers is expected to declare for the NFL draft at the end of his junior season. This means he will be eligible and almost certain to be invited to the 2024 NFL combine in Indianapolis.

The hope is to see an improved time record from the Bowers when he participates in the 40-yard dash at the next scouting combine. He distinguishes himself as a formidable offensive asset in the tight end position thanks to his extraordinary blend of athleticism and size.

Brock Bowers is renowned for his knack for making plays after catching the ball, where his speed serves as a weapon. He led college football tight ends in yards gained after the catch in 2022, accumulating an impressive total of 479 yards.

