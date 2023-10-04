Brock Bowers Scouting Report: Profile, team fits, strengths, flaws and draft stock prediction

Brock Bowers is the best tight end in college football and one of the best tight ends in years.

He was a four-star recruit out of high school and the second-ranked tight end in his class. He ended up committing to Georgia as he had said he wanted to play college football in the South despite growing up on the West Coast.

In his college career, Bowers has played 35 games, starting 33, recording 149 receptions for 2,237 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has also rushed for another five touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

With Bowers likely to enter the NFL Draft after this season, it's time to begin exploring what Bowers will look like at the next level. Where will he be drafted, and what are some strengths and weaknesses of the top tight end?

Brock Bowers scouting profile

Measurements

Brock Bowers is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs 240 pounds, according to the Georgia Bulldogs website. He would be a perfect size for a tight end, as Travis Kelce is listed at 6-foot-5, 250lbs, so Bowers is similar in frame to the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end.

Strengths

Brock Bowers is an explosive player, especially for his size and playing tight end. His hands are considered to be one of his greatest strengths, as he can catch jump balls.

Another strength of Bowers would be his after-the-catch ability, as he has the ability to create extra yards with his power and strength to get through defenders.

Weaknesses

One weakness for Brock Bowers could be his blocking. Bowers is more of an offensive tight end than a run-blocking one.

Although Bowers has blocked in college before, the Georgia Bulldogs would use two tight ends and have the other be the blocking one to allow Bowers to go downfield.

Brock Bowers NFL draft projection

Although tight ends rarely go in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, Bowers will likely be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, if he chooses to enter.

Todd McShay did a mock draft and had Bowers as the sixth overall pick, as he's a game-changing tight end who's used as a wide receiver. Bowers turns 21 in December, so there's still plenty of time to develop further.

Bowers could be a fit for any team, as he can play in a two-tight-end system as he can be used as a receiver if needed.

Poll : Do you think Brock Bowers will be drafted in the top-10? Yes No 0 votes