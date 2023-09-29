2024 NFL Draft TE rankings: Georgia's Brock Bowers reigns supreme, Ja'Tavion Sanders coming for the crown 

As the tight end position becomes more important in the NFL, the number of prospects selected in the draft at the position continues to skyrocket. Nine tight ends were selected over the initial two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the largest number in the history of the event.

Looking towards next year, the position does not hold the same depth, yet the talent at the top is significantly better.

Brock Bowers is a pass catcher who is well-hyped in the scouting community and a player the NFL has been looking forward to the past three years. The Georgia product plays the tight end position like a 230-plus pound receiver, making receptions down the field or coming away with the ball in the middle of a crowd. He’s also not a bad blocker. Bowers projects as a top-10 prospect on my board.

Ja'Tavion Sanders of Texas is slightly bigger than Bowers and just as athletic, though he’s not as polished as the higher-rated tight end. He’s a consistent playmaker who needs to develop his game, but he comes with big-time potential for the next level.

The son of a former NFL receiver, Oronde Gadsden II moved from receiver to tight end in 2022 and dominated the action. He was a dynamic pass catcher for the Orangemen and a big-play threat at the position. I say “was” as Gadsen suffered a Lisfranc injury two games into the 2023 season and was lost for the year. He’s more of a big possession receiver than a true tight end, and in my opinion, Gadsen would be best served returning to SU in 2024 rather than entering the draft.

Florida State receiver Johnny Wilson is someone I project to tight end at the next level. Wilson is a big-bodied college wideout who measures 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds. He also possesses the speed and quickness of someone that large, which is more like a tight end than what you want from a Sunday receiver. The transition to a new position may take a bit of time, yet Wilson has the ability to initially line up in the slot or off the line of scrimmage in the NFL.

Erick All was highly rated by scouts last season when he suited up for Michigan, but he suffered a back injury and was limited to just three games. He followed former Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara to Iowa and has played well in the early going. All is a solid athlete who reportedly runs the 40 in 4.65 seconds at 255 pounds and catches the ball extremely well. Predraft medical examinations on his back are critical.

Often overlooked, Corey Dyches is a dynamic playmaker at the tight end position and a could well end up a top-60 selection. At this point, I grade Dyches higher than former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, a fourth-round pick in 2021 who is presently starting for the Tennessee Titans. Dyches is incredibly athletic and, like Okonkwo, undersized, and he’s more of a move tight end than a traditional player at the position.

2024 NFL Draft TE prospects ranked

2024 NFL Draft TE Rankings Grade Rnd Full Name School Yr 4.25 1st Brock Bowers Georgia 3Jr 4.07 1st Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas 3Jr 3.88M 2nd Oronde Gadsden II Syracuse 3Jr 3.78 3rd Johnny Wilson Florida State 4Sr 3.74 3rd Erick All Iowa 6Sr 3.62 3rd Corey Dyches Maryland 4Jr 3.52M 4th Luke Lachey Iowa 5Sr 3.49 4-5 Ben Sinnott Kansas State 4Sr 3.48 5th Cade Stover Ohio State 5Sr 3.47 5th Caden Prieskorn Mississippi 5Sr 3.44 5th Theo Johnson Penn State 4Sr 3.43 5th Jalin Conyers Arizona State 5Sr 3.39 6th Brevyn Spann-Ford Minnesota 6Sr 3.38 6th Isaac Rex BYU 5Sr 3.37 6th Terrance Ferguson Oregon 3Jr 3.36 6th Jaheim Bell Florida State 4Sr 3.35 6th Jake Briningstool Clemson 3Jr 3.35 6th McCallan Castles Tennessee 6Sr 3.34 6th Austin Stogner Oklahoma 6Sr 3.33 6th Drake Dabney Baylor 4Sr 3.32 6th Brady Hunt Ball State 4Jr 3.31 6th Zach Heins South Dakota State 5Sr 3.30 6-7 Jared Wiley TCU 6Sr 3.29 7th Tyler Warren Penn State 4Sr 3.28 7th Benjamin Yurosek Stanford 4Sr 3.27 FA Marshel Martin Sacramento State 4Sr 3.25 FA Tip Reiman Illinois 4Sr 3.25 FA Brant Kuithe Utah 6Sr 3.24 FA Garrett Miller Purdue 5Sr 3.23 FA Messiah Swinson Arizona State 5Sr 3.22 FA Bryson Nesbit North Carolina 3Jr 3.20 FA Jake Overman Oregon State 4Jr 3.18 FA Arik Gilbert Nebraska 4Jr 3.17 FA John Copenhaver North Carolina 4Jr 3.16 FA Tanner McLachlan Arizona 6Sr 3.15 FA Joshua Simon South Carolina 5Sr 3.13 FA Mark Redman San Diego State 4Sr 3.12 FA Jack Westover Washington 6Sr 3.10 FA A.J. Barner Michigan 5Sr 3.09 FA Trey Knox South Carolina 5Sr 3.05 FA George Takacs Boston College 6Sr 3.04 FA Neal Johnson Louisiana 6Sr 3.03 FA Devin Culp Washington 6Sr 3.02 FA Colin O'Brien Wyoming 4Jr 3.00 FA Thomas Yassmin Utah 6Sr 2.96 FA Kamari Morales North Carolina 5Sr 2.95 FA Riley Smith Boise State 6Sr 2.92 FA Dallin Holker Colorado State 4Sr 2.91 FA Keaton Upshaw Georgia Southern 6Sr 2.88 FA Caleb Rillos Air Force 4Sr 2.85 FA Nick Kallerup Minnesota 5Sr 2.85 FA Oscar Cardenas UTSA 5Sr 2.82 FA Kassidy Woods Northern Colorado 5Sr 2.80 FA Treyton Welch Wyoming 5Sr 2.80 FA Ethan Hall Tulsa 4Jr 2.80 FA Taylor Thompson James Madison 4Jr 2.75 FA Baylor Cupp Texas Tech 5Sr 2.75 FA Trent Pennix North Carolina State 6Sr 2.74 FA Brenden Bates Kentucky 5Sr 2.72 FA Nick Gallo Virginia Tech 5Sr 2.65 FA De'Shawn Hanika Iowa State 5Sr 2.65 FA Luke Deal Auburn 5Sr