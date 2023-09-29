NFL
2024 NFL Draft TE rankings: Georgia's Brock Bowers reigns supreme, Ja'Tavion Sanders coming for the crown 

By Tony Pauline
Modified Sep 29, 2023 15:33 GMT
UAB Georgia Football
As the tight end position becomes more important in the NFL, the number of prospects selected in the draft at the position continues to skyrocket. Nine tight ends were selected over the initial two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the largest number in the history of the event.

Looking towards next year, the position does not hold the same depth, yet the talent at the top is significantly better.

UAB Georgia Football
UAB Georgia Football

Brock Bowers is a pass catcher who is well-hyped in the scouting community and a player the NFL has been looking forward to the past three years. The Georgia product plays the tight end position like a 230-plus pound receiver, making receptions down the field or coming away with the ball in the middle of a crowd. He’s also not a bad blocker. Bowers projects as a top-10 prospect on my board.

Ja'Tavion Sanders of Texas is slightly bigger than Bowers and just as athletic, though he’s not as polished as the higher-rated tight end. He’s a consistent playmaker who needs to develop his game, but he comes with big-time potential for the next level.

Syracuse Purdue Football
Syracuse Purdue Football

The son of a former NFL receiver, Oronde Gadsden II moved from receiver to tight end in 2022 and dominated the action. He was a dynamic pass catcher for the Orangemen and a big-play threat at the position. I say “was” as Gadsen suffered a Lisfranc injury two games into the 2023 season and was lost for the year. He’s more of a big possession receiver than a true tight end, and in my opinion, Gadsen would be best served returning to SU in 2024 rather than entering the draft.

Florida State receiver Johnny Wilson is someone I project to tight end at the next level. Wilson is a big-bodied college wideout who measures 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds. He also possesses the speed and quickness of someone that large, which is more like a tight end than what you want from a Sunday receiver. The transition to a new position may take a bit of time, yet Wilson has the ability to initially line up in the slot or off the line of scrimmage in the NFL.

Erick All was highly rated by scouts last season when he suited up for Michigan, but he suffered a back injury and was limited to just three games. He followed former Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara to Iowa and has played well in the early going. All is a solid athlete who reportedly runs the 40 in 4.65 seconds at 255 pounds and catches the ball extremely well. Predraft medical examinations on his back are critical.

Often overlooked, Corey Dyches is a dynamic playmaker at the tight end position and a could well end up a top-60 selection. At this point, I grade Dyches higher than former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, a fourth-round pick in 2021 who is presently starting for the Tennessee Titans. Dyches is incredibly athletic and, like Okonkwo, undersized, and he’s more of a move tight end than a traditional player at the position.

2024 NFL Draft TE prospects ranked

2024 NFL Draft TE Rankings

Grade

Rnd

Full Name

School

Yr

4.25

1st

Brock Bowers

Georgia

3Jr

4.07

1st

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Texas

3Jr

3.88M

2nd

Oronde Gadsden II

Syracuse

3Jr

3.78

3rd

Johnny Wilson

Florida State

4Sr

3.74

3rd

Erick All

Iowa

6Sr

3.62

3rd

Corey Dyches

Maryland

4Jr

3.52M

4th

Luke Lachey

Iowa

5Sr

3.49

4-5

Ben Sinnott

Kansas State

4Sr

3.48

5th

Cade Stover

Ohio State

5Sr

3.47

5th

Caden Prieskorn

Mississippi

5Sr

3.44

5th

Theo Johnson

Penn State

4Sr

3.43

5th

Jalin Conyers

Arizona State

5Sr

3.39

6th

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Minnesota

6Sr

3.38

6th

Isaac Rex

BYU

5Sr

3.37

6th

Terrance Ferguson

Oregon

3Jr

3.36

6th

Jaheim Bell

Florida State

4Sr

3.35

6th

Jake Briningstool

Clemson

3Jr

3.35

6th

McCallan Castles

Tennessee

6Sr

3.34

6th

Austin Stogner

Oklahoma

6Sr

3.33

6th

Drake Dabney

Baylor

4Sr

3.32

6th

Brady Hunt

Ball State

4Jr

3.31

6th

Zach Heins

South Dakota State

5Sr

3.30

6-7

Jared Wiley

TCU

6Sr

3.29

7th

Tyler Warren

Penn State

4Sr

3.28

7th

Benjamin Yurosek

Stanford

4Sr

3.27

FA

Marshel Martin

Sacramento State

4Sr

3.25

FA

Tip Reiman

Illinois

4Sr

3.25

FA

Brant Kuithe

Utah

6Sr

3.24

FA

Garrett Miller

Purdue

5Sr

3.23

FA

Messiah Swinson

Arizona State

5Sr

3.22

FA

Bryson Nesbit

North Carolina

3Jr

3.20

FA

Jake Overman

Oregon State

4Jr

3.18

FA

Arik Gilbert

Nebraska

4Jr

3.17

FA

John Copenhaver

North Carolina

4Jr

3.16

FA

Tanner McLachlan

Arizona

6Sr

3.15

FA

Joshua Simon

South Carolina

5Sr

3.13

FA

Mark Redman

San Diego State

4Sr

3.12

FA

Jack Westover

Washington

6Sr

3.10

FA

A.J. Barner

Michigan

5Sr

3.09

FA

Trey Knox

South Carolina

5Sr

3.05

FA

George Takacs

Boston College

6Sr

3.04

FA

Neal Johnson

Louisiana

6Sr

3.03

FA

Devin Culp

Washington

6Sr

3.02

FA

Colin O'Brien

Wyoming

4Jr

3.00

FA

Thomas Yassmin

Utah

6Sr

2.96

FA

Kamari Morales

North Carolina

5Sr

2.95

FA

Riley Smith

Boise State

6Sr

2.92

FA

Dallin Holker

Colorado State

4Sr

2.91

FA

Keaton Upshaw

Georgia Southern

6Sr

2.88

FA

Caleb Rillos

Air Force

4Sr

2.85

FA

Nick Kallerup

Minnesota

5Sr

2.85

FA

Oscar Cardenas

UTSA

5Sr

2.82

FA

Kassidy Woods

Northern Colorado

5Sr

2.80

FA

Treyton Welch

Wyoming

5Sr

2.80

FA

Ethan Hall

Tulsa

4Jr

2.80

FA

Taylor Thompson

James Madison

4Jr

2.75

FA

Baylor Cupp

Texas Tech

5Sr

2.75

FA

Trent Pennix

North Carolina State

6Sr

2.74

FA

Brenden Bates

Kentucky

5Sr

2.72

FA

Nick Gallo

Virginia Tech

5Sr

2.65

FA

De'Shawn Hanika

Iowa State

5Sr

2.65

FA

Luke Deal

Auburn

5Sr

