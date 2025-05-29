Bryce Underwood Heisman Predictions: Exploring Michigan QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Bryce Underwood is preparing for his true freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines. Underwood was the standout recruit for Michigan in the latest high school recruiting cycle, and it's expected that he'll be a starter at some point in his first season of collegiate football.
Underwood plays quarterback for one of the top college football programs, and with that there will be the inevitable Heisman Trophy shouts. With that being said, let's check out Underwood's 2025 Heisman Trophy odds.
Bryce Underwood 2025 Heisman Odds: Where he stands now
According to CBS Sports, Bryce Underwood has +5000 odds of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Underwood is fresh off an impressive high school career at Belleville High School, Belleville, and he'll be stepping into Sherrone Moore's locker room with loads of confidence.
While it's rare for true freshmen to start on collegiate powerhouses, Underwood is a unique talent, and he'll fancy his chances of breaking the mold.
Michigan Wolverines Heisman History: Can Bryce Underwood join the list?
The Michigan Wolverines have three previous Heisman Trophy winners. They are halfback Tom Harmon (1940), wide receiver Desmond Howard (1991), and cornerback Charles Woodson (1997). Harmon won the award as a senior while Howard and Woodson picked up the prize as juniors.
Underwood is entering relatively uncharted territory as he aims to be the first Michigan Wolverines quarterback to win the award, and the first freshman in general to win since Florida State's Jameis Winston took home the prize in 2013.
Bryce Underwood's top competitors in Heisman Trophy 2025
Bryce Underwood has steep competition for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. According to BET MGM, Texas' Arch Manning has the best odds at +600 in the lead up to the 2025 college football season. He's closely followed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier who has +850 odds at the time of writing.
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has the best non-quarterback odds at +1000, while Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (+1000) and Penn State QB Drew Allar (+1400) close out the top five.
Underwood's +5000 odds signify his status as a long-shot contender for the award. However, a strong run by the Wolverines could change that and give him the chance to become the first Michigan quarterback to take home the most significant individual prize in college football.
