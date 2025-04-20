Bryce Underwood stats today: How did the Michigan QB perform in Wolverines Spring Showcase?

Michigan fans caught a glimpse of Bryce Underwood at the Wolverines Spring Showcase. The highly rated high school recruit played for the Blue team while Jadyn Davis featured for the Maize squad on Saturday.

The Blue team beat the Maize squad 17-0. Let's look at Bryce Underwood's stats and how he performed in the spring showcase.

How did Bryce Underwood perform in the Wolverines Spring Showcase?

Bryce Underwood recorded a stat line of 12 passes, 187 yards, and one touchdown. His longest pass was an 88-yarder to tight end Jalen Hoffman.

Underwood was sacked twice in the contest and failed to connect on 14 throws. The Belleville High School product recorded one interception in the contest.

Underwood outperformed sophomore quarterback Jadyn Davis, who recorded a stat line of six passes, 74 yards and two interceptions. Highly-rated cornerback Jeremiah Lowe recorded both picks.

The best-performing receiver on the day was tight end Jalen Hoffman. Hoffman connected well with Underwood and ended the game with a stat line of seven catches, 148 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Their partnership could be something to watch in the 2025 college football season.

What's the situation in the Michigan Wolverines quarterback room?

According to Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, he and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey plan to take their time before choosing a starting quarterback. Speaking to On3 Sports, Moore said,

"I feel like it usually carries into fall camp. All the great battles that I have been a part of you can say something in spring, but then it changes so we want to take our time with the process of who that person is. So for us, it is probably going to go into fall camp and then probably a week before the game, the first game. We will make a decision and make the announcement then."

Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis seem to be the players at the top of the QB depth chart. They started for opposing teams during the spring game, and put up contrasting performances.

However, there's still enough time for both players to stake their claim for the Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback role. Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene is also in the building, and he will attempt to ascend the depth chart ahead of the season opener versus the New Mexico Lobos.

