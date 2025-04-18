"Nico would’ve done it as a prank": Football fans react to $2.9M NIL-valued Bryce Underwood's massive gesture for Beleville HS staff member

Bryce Underwood, the No. 1-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2025 class and a Michigan Wolverines commit, has made waves not only with his performance on the field but also with his off-field generosity. Valued an NIL valuation $2.9 million, per On3, Underwood recently used part of that income to make a heartfelt impact at his alma mater.

Partnering with Feldman Chevrolet, Underwood returned to Belleville High School to surprise longtime security guard Myck Darty with a brand-new car. Their bond runs deep—Darty was a steady presence during Underwood's high school days, and the quarterback never forgot the support he received.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral, prompting fans to flood social media with reactions.

“Nico would’ve done it as a prank and took the car back,” one fan said.

“Imagine a kid who’s 10 years younger than you buy you a nice ahh car,” another fan said.

Here is how others reacted:

"This is Awesome Bryce!," a fan said.

"Nicole Fumbled big time had he had done this no one would be saying," another fan said.

The gesture followed Underwood’s recent NIL deal with Larry and Jolin Ellison, which reportedly contributed to the funds used for the gift. Rather than indulge, he chose to give back to someone he considers family.

Beyond the headlines, Underwood’s leadership is turning heads in Ann Arbor. Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy praised the 17-year-old’s maturity, saying,

“I sit back and I watch... if there is miscommunication... he walks over and says how he sees it. He’s always high praise, high encouragement. For a 17-year-old kid, that’s huge.”

Bryce Underwood continues to prove he’s more than just a five-star recruit—he’s a leader, both in the locker room and in the community.

Bryce Underwood’s poise and leadership shine ahead of Michigan debut

Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class per the On3 Industry Ranking, continues to draw attention not just for his physical tools, but for his maturity beyond his years. Since decommitting from LSU, the 17-year-old QB has headlined Michigan’s spring practices.

Even before stepping on the field at the Big House, Underwood has emerged as a leader. Coaches and teammates alike have emphasized his poise, particularly when handling adversity or miscommunication.

“He walks over and he says how he sees it… got a little pep,” said Michigan RB coach Ron Bellamy. “For a 17-year-old kid, that’s huge. I’ve been around a long time... and just seeing those leadership qualities is quite impressive.”

Despite being an early enrollee, Underwood’s command in practices—ranging from ReliaQuest Bowl prep to spring drills—has exceeded expectations. His speed, arm strength, and awareness have already made an impression, but it's his demeanor that sets him apart.

With Michigan yet to name a starting quarterback for the season, Bryce Underwood is widely viewed as the frontrunner. Fans will get their first look on Aug. 30, when the Wolverines open their season against New Mexico.

