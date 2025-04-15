Michigan's elite recruit Bryce Underwood shows love to GF Day'iana flaunting her new outfit

Bryce Underwood, the Michigan Wolverines' best signee from the Class of 2025, is a committed man. The young athlete is in a relationship with YouTuber Day'iana and is often seen commenting on her Instagram posts.

Day'iana shared a couple of pictures of herself on Instagram, flaunting her new outfit, and Underwood was quick to comment on the post.

The five-star quarterback showed love to his girlfriend by adding a number of heart eyes emojis:

The couple has been supportive of each other throughout their time dating, as they constantly show love to each other on Instagram.

Bryce Underwood has received offers from some of the best schools in the country, such as LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Colorado, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Auburn.

He initially committed to the LSU Tigers, but overturned his pledge in Nov. after his visit to the program. He flipped his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines and signed with the program on National Signing Day.

Michigan's secondary coach LaMar Morgan shared his thoughts about Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines' five-star quarterback signee Bryce Underwood has impressed his new coaching staff so far. The program's secondary coach, LaMar Morgan, spoke about Underwood in an interview with On3.

"Bryce is a unique kid," Morgan said, as per On3. "The stuff that you all see on the field, you’ll all be excited about it. But I don’t think you understand, this kid is out there all day long... I just think the preparation for a young kid like that is pretty unique, because a lot of the great players have it in between their ears, and that’s what he has."

He further continued; "But the arm talent is as good as advertised. He’s big, strong, physical, a leader, working hard."

Michigan's Class of 2025 has some of the best athletes in the country. According to 247Sports, the program is ranked No.8 in the overall football team rankings. Underwood is the program's best signee from his class.

Underwood is expected to play a big role in the Wolverines' push for an NCAA title in the upcoming years. He will hope to replicate his high school heroics at the college level and lead Michigan to the promise land.

