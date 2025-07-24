Cade Klubnik teases last dance with Clemson by quoting scripture ahead of Tigers’ ACC Media Days

Cade Klubnik and Dabo Swinney have worked together for the past three seasons. Klubnik has gone from a priority backup at Clemson to becoming one of the finest quarterbacks in college football under Swinney's guidance.With potentially his final collegiate season on the horizon, Klubnik shared a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday. The Clemson Tigers' star quarterback captioned the post:&quot;Final mark on the resume. 'But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,' ~ Galatians 5:22 #AO1&quot;The Tigers' shot caller featured on the deluxe edition EA Sports College Football 26 cover. He's maintained his spot as Clemson's QB1, and he's set to appear at the 2025 ACC Media Days. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's next for Cade Klubnik and Dabo Swinney?Cade Klubnik enters Year 4 as one of the biggest names in college football. Klubnik was tipped to be a potential first-round pick in the 2025 draft, but he opted to come back for one more season with the Tigers.Klubnik is one of the 2025 Heisman Trophy favorites, and he's only behind Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier on the odds according to BET MGM. Dabo Swinney is entering his 18th season as the Tigers' coach. Swinney has led the program since the 2008 college football season, and he has taken them from also-rans in the Atlantic Coast Conference to one of the most consistent teams in college football.Swinney has led the Tigers to 14 straight winning seasons, nine ACC championships, ten ACC Atlantic Division titles and two national championships. However, he's aiming for his first national championship since 2018. Swinney will fancy his side's chances, especially with Klubnik throwing the ball to an impressive crop of pass catchers.The duo will answer questions from the press eager to see where they stand ahead of a crucial 2025 season. After that is fall camp and eventually a season opener against the LSU Tigers.