Caden Prieskorn 2025 NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots for Ole Miss TE ft. Denver Broncos

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caden Prieskorn is entering the NFL draft and is expected to be a valuable piece for teams in the mid to late rounds. Prieskorn is coming off his second season at Ole Miss and played a big role in the Rebels' offense. He had 27 receptions this past season for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Prieskorn is the 125th-ranked player in the draft and the 10th-ranked tight end. As a result, he will need to wait to have his name called until day two or three. However, the team that picks him should get an effective player.

Three potential landing spots for Caden Prieskorn

#1 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a much better season than most analysts expected. They qualified for the playoffs, and although they lost in the first round, it was a good showing for the young team. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix proved that he is capable of being a star in the NFL.

However, it is still a young squad that needs pieces added through the draft. One of the weakest positions the team has is tight end. If it does not want to invest in a tight end in the first round, picking up Caden Prieskorn later in the draft would make sense.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to win the Super Bowl this season. However, management still needs to have eyes on the 2025 NFL draft. When this playoff run is over, the team will have needs to address.

Notably, the tight end spot has been a point of weakness for a while. The Eagles are unlikely to be able to select one of the top options because they draft so late in the first round. As a result, they will need to look for value in the later rounds. Caden Prieskorn would be an interesting option for them.

#3 Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts need help in many areas. They are a flawed team that does not look like it is going to be good again next season. They need help in so many areas that it is hard to imagine that they will use the 14th pick on a tight end. Instead, they will likely use it in a more valuable position.

However, the tight end role still needs to be addressed. So, drafting Caden Prieskorn in the later rounds would make a lot of sense for them.

