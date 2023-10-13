Caleb Williams gives 3 reasons why he wants 2X Super Bowl team for NFL debut

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is eyeing the NFL horizons. As the NFL season progresses, the focus for many fans is shifting to the upcoming NFL draft. Even teams struggling without a clear answer at any position focus on the draft midway through the season.

Williams' top pick for a debut team is the Miami Dolphins. In a February interview with Lanae Brody from the People magazine, Williams gave three reasons for playing with the Dolphins.

Williams' first reason was:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki."

"I think it's self-explanatory," Williams continued. "They have two of the fastest players in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Plus, I want to play for a young coach, and Mile McDaniel is a cool guy from when I met him a couple of times."

Secondly, he gave a shout-out to Miami’s defense.

“The defense isn't bad. That's probably my No. 1 spot," said Caleb Williams.

The third reason is what surprised fans the most. Williams said in the People magazine interview:

“I also like the colors. The colors are pretty cool, and the weather's good.”

Williams is expected to be a standout in the 2024 NFL draft. Apart from the Miami Dolphins, he also listed the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons among his preferred teams.

What makes Caleb Williams special?

The USC Trojans QB arrived on the college scene with immense hype. He became the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners midway through his true freshman season in 2021. After transferring to USC in 2022, his status as one of the country's best quarterbacks was rubber-stamped.

He earned consensus All-American honors and clinched the Heisman Trophy. His sophomore season saw him record 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and impressive ground contributions.

One notable aspect of Williams is his accuracy on the move. His ability to place the ball precisely leads his target away from defenders. He sets them up for yards after the catch; he is certainly a top-tier prospect.

Comparisons to Patrick Mahomes are inevitable. He has a similar size, build and dynamic style of play. Like Mahomes, Williams also possesses exceptional field vision. He quickly identifies coverages and makes split-second decisions that defy conventional expectations.

Another aspect of Williams is his out-of-structure creativity. He has an innate talent for escaping tight situations, which makes him more like Mahomes. Caleb Williams finds comfort in improvisational scenarios where plays break down.

Why is Caleb Williams wanted so much?

USC Trojans star QB Caleb Williams has emerged as a beacon of hope for these NFL teams. He is poised to two-peat the Heisman and be the top pick in the 2024 draft. Some call him a generational talent, but it may be too early for that.

However, Williams is a rare blend of physical characteristics boasting an exceptional statistical record. He has already drawn comparisons to quarterback greats like Andrew Luck, Trevor Lawrence, Cam Newton, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford.

The upcoming Caleb Williams war in the NFL draft will undoubtedly capture attention. Apart from the teams Williams mentioned above, the Chicago Bears are also hunting for the top picks.