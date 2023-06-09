Caleb Williams NIL earning skyrocket after deal with Neutrogena deal; How much is the USC QB making annually?

USC Trojans junior quarterback Caleb Williams has been one of college football's biggest stars. He is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is the consensus No. 1 prospect for the 2024 NFL draft. He is getting himself in line for a major payday at the pro level.

But with the NIL deals that is he brokering, he is already making big money attaching himself to sponsors. The most recent one was an endorsement deal with the cosmetic brand Neutrogena.

The figures for his individual endorsement have not been disclosed, but how much money is Caleb Williams bringing in before turning pro?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caleb Williams is setting himself up for life

There are websites that keep track of all the NIL deals and endorsements that collegiate athletes are making. The consensus is that Caleb Williams is one of the top earners on an annual basis.

Williams has partnered with a good amount of brands as he has NIL deals with Beats by Dre, Faculty, Fanatics Authentic, AC+ION, Hawkins Way Capital, Leaf Trading cards, Fanatics, Futuremood, Athletic Brewing Company, Celsius Drink, AT&T, Alo Yoga and now Neutrogena. He could even make money as a potential cover athlete for the NCAA Football video game.

When doing a valuation on all of his deals, Caleb Williams is making an estimated $2.6 million on his NIL deals. It makes a lot of sense as he has a brand value with 183,000 followers on Instagram, 21,000 followers on TikTok and 74,000 followers on Twitter. Brands understand how talented and special he is and what to expect out of a deal.

According to On3, he ranks fourth among all college athletes and second among college football players for his NIL valuation. The only people ahead of him are Bronny James, Livvy Dunne and Arch Manning. However, it is hard to picture an athlete who does well both on and off their field of play more than Caleb Williams.

These types of deals are only going to increase over time. Once he declares for the NFL draft or the College Football Playoff rolls around and he is on a national stage, people are going to see him pop up on television. After winning the Heisman Trophy, it will not be farfetched to imagine him inking a deal with Nissan to appear in their "Heisman House" advertisements.

It seems like he has things figured out as he is in the bright lights of Los Angeles and playing at a superb level. Don't be shocked to see his NIL valuation exponentially rise throughout the year.

Poll : 0 votes