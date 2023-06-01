Would Caleb Williams refuse to play for the Cardinals? CFB insider suggests USC QB could pull off an Eli Manning-like nightmare for Arizona

Caleb Williams is expected to be the prized possession in the 2024 NFL draft. One team that is expected to struggle is the Arizona Cardinals with quarterback Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery.

Losing teams will at least finish next season with the hopes of getting the chance to have the first pick in the draft. However, could the potential of Caleb Williams refusing to play for the organization happen? One NFL insider believes this could happen as Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested this idea.

Can this actually be a possibility? Let's dive into the chances of the Arizona Cardinals getting the first pick and if Williams would decide to play this card.

Will the Arizona Cardinals get the first pick of the draft?

In all likelihood, the Arizona Cardinals are going to wind up on the clock when the NFL draft begins. The organization has two chances to get the top pick as they own their own pick as well as the Houston Texans' first-round pick. Neither team is expected to be good this season and instead have a brutal record.

The Texans obviously will try to step up and win games as they do not own their own pick. Houston added quarterback C.J. Stroud in the first round while Arizona focused on the 2024 draft. It seems very likely that they are one of the weakest teams after releasing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray recovering from injury.

Is Caleb Williams refusing to play for Arizona a realistic possibility?

Caleb Williams is one of college football's most talented players, and as a quarterback, he gets a lot of say. This would not be the first quarterback to decide he does not want to play for a team. Eli Manning did not want to play for the then-San Diego Chargers, who owned the first pick in the 2004 draft.

However, the Chargers selected him and traded Manning to the New York Giants for quarterback Philip Rivers, a 2004 third-rounder, a 2005 first-rounder and a 2005 fifth-round selection.

It is impossible to say with absolute certainty the answer here is that he will not refuse, but it seems like it is not realistic at all. Williams has not commented on the report, so it will be interesting to follow this story. There would be no reason why they would comment on the story until after the NFL season if Arizona indeed gets the first pick.

