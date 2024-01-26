Can you drink alcohol at SEC games? Taking a look at NCAA rules for alcohol consumption

Many college sports fans enjoy a cold alcoholic beverage while supporting their team from the stands. In the past, the NCAA had strict rules that did not allow alcohol to be sold at NCAA-sanctioned events.

Currently, fans are allowed to purchase and consume alcohol at college sporting events so long as the university allows it, which schools in conferences like the SEC do. Also, due to recent amendments by the NCAA, fans can now drink alcohol at all Division I NCAA championship events.

In 2019, the SEC allowed its schools to sell alcohol in public areas of the stadium during sporting events. This change presumably came from wanting to draw more fans to the events and increase revenue. Since then, many other Power Five conference schools have decided to allow stadium alcohol sales as well.

Previously, the NCAA had permitted alcohol sales at college sporting events so long as the university allowed it. Up until 2018, it was prohibited to sell alcohol at NCAA-sanctioned championship events. That rule did not apply to the College Football Playoff games, as those events were not sanctioned by the NCAA.

In 2016, the NCAA used the men's and women's College World Series for what they called "pilot programs" for selling alcohol, including beer and wine, during these championship events. This experiment proved to be a success for the NCAA, as alcohol sales were even better than anticipated.

While the NCAA now allows alcohol sales at championship events, there are still instances where it may not be allowed to be sold in public areas. The SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia in December did not allow the serving of alcohol in general admission.

The good and the bad

While the NCAA's loosening of their alcohol policies has seemed like a welcome change to fans, there are multiple angles that need to be considered with this decision.

There are many sports fans who enjoy an alcoholic beverage while supporting their team. With an increase in fan engagement, beverage sales have shown a significant increase for schools that have allowed for the sale of alcohol at their venues.

These changes, however, can cause liability concerns during these events. While many schools often implement a maximum drink limit, there could still be instances of dealing with intoxicated fans. As a result, event staff and security may need to be increased.

What to expect in the future?

In March 2023, the NCAA made another change to its alcohol policy, allowing the sale of hard seltzer and cider. They have shown that they will continue to make changes to their policies as they see fit.

While it may be impossible to please every fan, the NCAA seems to have been listening to feedback and making a few policy changes. Time will tell if they plan on loosening these restrictions further or if they feel they have struck a good balance.