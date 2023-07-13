The LSU Tigers had an up-and-down season in 2022 that teased fans with what could have been.

Looking at the campaign, they could have beaten Florida State in the opener. They upset Alabama, took down the Gators, and looked incredible in the 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately for the LSU faithful, they looked lost against Arkansas, and got thrashed by Tennessee.

Brian Kelly's first season in the Bayou provided a glimpse of what LSU could become but also battled waves of inconsistency. Kelly has the resume to suggest he can build a program like he did at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, and Central Michigan.

Jayden Daniels is one of the most talented, multi-dimensional quarterbacks in college football today. Daniels took a big step forward in 2022, but if LSU is to achieve its ultimate goals, Jayden Daniels must continue to progress in his development.

The bar has been raised for LSU heading into 2023, and nothing less than an SEC title is enough for the Tigers. They certainly have the ability to compete and win it all, so what might hold them back in 2023?

Is there an LSU QB controversy?

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue

Jayden Daniels is one of the most electric playmakers in college football, regardless of position. Daniels is a walking highlight reel and does things on the football field that Garrett Nussmeier cannot do. On the surface, this appears to give Jayden Daniels the leg up in the QB competition.

The counterpoint to this is simple. College football coaches do not care about highlight reels, they care about wins and losses. As electric as Jayden Daniels is, he also struggles with consistency.

Many around the SEC view Garrett Nussmeier as one of the top signal-callers in the conference. Nussmeier could start for several teams but decided to stick with LSU and battle Jayden Daniels for the job. He doesn't offer near the upside of Daniels, but is a steady hand under center.

For head coaches looking for consistency, players like Garrett Nussmeier are ideal signal-callers. It appears to be Jayden Daniel's job for now, but if he struggles and his play leads to turnovers, don't be surprised if Brian Kelly pivots to Garrett Nussmeier.

What are the must-win games for LSU?

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue

The Tigers don't get a chance to ease into the season as they kick off with Florida State in the opener. The Seminoles and Jordan Travis have their sights on an ACC title and national title aspirations.

LSU and Florida State are two of the top ten teams in the country. A loss won't hurt much, but a win can provide an immediate boost and build their resume.

LSU has a daunting double dip in November. They travel to face Alabama in a must-see match-up that will likely determine the winner of the SEC West, and then the following week, they face Florida at home.

The Tigers upset Alabama last season and the Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge. LSU simply can't look past the Gators in a letdown spot.

Can LSU legitimately make a play for the SEC Championship in 2023?

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia

Absolutely. PFN has LSU ranked second on the SEC Rankings, so the Tigers won't sneak up on anyone this season. LSU represented the SEC West in the SEC title game last season, an eventual loss to national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Although Ole Miss is lingering and could challenge, the SEC West will come down to LSU and Alabama once again. Can the Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa and defeat the Crimson Tide?

Can they get over the final hump and knock off the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game? The Tigers can make their case on December 2, but regardless of the outcome, they can legitimately make a play for the SEC Championship in 2023.

