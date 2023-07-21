The new Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, will not be attending the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day. He had to undergo a follow-up procedure on Thursday stemming from his surgery last month. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will be representing the program at the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter will also represent Colorado. Usually, the players don't cover for coaches on media day but due to the absence of his father, Shedeur will be able to provide answers to the queries from the media.

They are scheduled at 3:20 PM PT and should be available for around 30 minutes. This will be airing on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12.com and Pac-12 Now.

What are some of the pressing questions for the Colorado Buffaloes at the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day?

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the most intriguing storylines for the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day, as they have had a complete overhaul of the roster. Unfortunately, with Deion Sanders not attending, some of the answers are going to be different here.

However, defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is also new to the program, so this will be an interesting dynamic. With the NCAA deciding to change the transfer portal window, it will be interesting to see how they are thinking about this, as it seems to be the Colorado rule.

Another question that could be addressed is if the coaching staff has had any talk about switching conferences from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, as rumors have stated. Even with denial, the way Kelly addresses the question could tell us more than just his transcript.

For Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, there are a myriad of questions. One could be the jump in competition from competing against HBCU and going against Power Five opponents and the spotlight on them. Another question that they can be asked during the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day is the thought process of transferring and how the program's chemistry is currently.

What are some expectations for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023?

The Colorado Buffaloes have a record number of new players on the roster after going a terrible 1-11 last season. With head coach Deion Sanders showing he could be an excellent coach, improving by 3-4 games should be ideal in the first year of his tenure.

With a lot of new faces, this will be one of the most intriguing programs to keep a close eye on.

