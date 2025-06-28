"Can't lie these better than OGs": Deion Sanders fans mesmerized by his latest "Braves" Nike Air DT Proto '92 sneakers

Nike is set to revive one of the most popular editions of Deion Sanders’ Diamond Turf sneaker line. The global apparel and footwear brand will relaunch the Nike Air DT Proto ’92 in Fall 2025, featuring a stylish and black colorway known as “Braves.”

The sneaker features a black nubuck and mesh upper with gold accents and white leather Swooshes. A prominent midfoot strap showcases oversized “NIKE” branding, complemented by a vivid red inner lining that contrasts with the dark base, while featuring “Prime Time” tongue patch nods.

The retro Nike Air DT Proto ‘92 is inspired by the day Deion Sanders suited up for both the Atlanta Falcons and Braves in October 1992. The sneaker is rumored to be limited to under 1,000 pairs and will reportedly drop exclusively in Atlanta during the MLB All-Star Weekend.

Nike released the Air Diamond Turf Proto ‘92 in a ‘white/black’ colorway earlier this year, including a Deion Sanders Jr. Well Off Media PE. This marks the third DT Proto ‘92 release this year.

There have been numerous reactions to the design of the “Braves” Nike Air DT Proto 92 among fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"Can't lie these better than the OGs."

"Need a pair, I missed out on the white ones."

"A great day in Atlanta sports history."

The “Braves” Nike Air DT Proto 92 announced amid Deion Sanders’ absence at Colorado

Nike has unveiled the “Braves” Nike Air DT Proto 92 amid uncertainty around Deion Sanders. The coach is said to be dealing with undisclosed health issues, leading to his absence from Colorado facilities. The coach addressed the situation on X earlier this month to ease the concern among fans.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers” Sanders wrote earlier this month. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other.

“I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. . Until then, I’M COMING BABY.”

Deion Sanders is expected to return to his duties with the Buffaloes before the fall camp. The coach will be looking to impress once again with the program in the upcoming season, while the Nike Air DT Proto 92 goes on sale.

