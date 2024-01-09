Can you tailgate at the national championship game? Exploring the official guidelines and policies at the NRG stadium

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will square off against the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the 2024 CFP national championship game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The highly-anticipated clash will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

While there is a huge buildup for the Michigan-Washington matchup, fans have been curious to learn whether they can tailgate at this year's national championship game.

Can you tailgate at the national championship game?

Per the CFP playbook, fans are allowed to tailgate at the national championship game this year. However, there are certain rules that supporters at the stadium need to follow.

Parking will be given to those on a first-come basis and saving spots will not be allowed. Moreover, tailgating will be limited to the parking space exactly behind or in front of the vehicles, whichever is adjacent to the drive lane. However, fans cannot block the lane and get together beyond the blue line.

While barbeques and open flames are allowed, the guests must extinguish the flames before entering the stadium. Additionally, fans should not place hot pits or coals under vehicles.

Fans are not prohibited from carrying big balloons into the NRG Stadium. Also, golf carts, bikes and scooters are not allowed.

What is the bag policy for the CFP Championship?

Fans are allowed to carry clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12 inches by six inches or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Supporters entering the ground can also bring a clutch purse, which should be between 4.5 and 6.5 inches with or without a handle or strap.

What time does NRG Stadium open for the national championship game?

The NRG Stadium will open for the 2024 national championship game at 6:30 p.m. ET, an hour before the Michigan-Washington game begins.

However, the NRG parking pots will open at 11:00 a.m. ET for the Allstate Championship tailgate.