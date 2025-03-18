Case McCoy highlights how Texas star Arch Manning reminds him of Longhorns icon Colt McCoy

Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning will finally become the team's starting quarterback after waiting two years behind Quinn Ewers. The hype around Manning isn't what we see every other day; analysts like Paul Finebaum, Josh Pate and J.D. PicKell even compare the mania around the Longhorns star to that of former Gators star Tim Tebow.

While the analysts and the fans can't wait to see his magic on the field after he started two games in the 2024 college football season, both of which Texas won, there has also been a lot of advocacy for his humble and down-to-earth demeanor.

Talking about how Manning reminds him of his brother and Texas star Colt McCoy, his brother Case McCoy said:

"It is about, like, Arch is a really good quarterback; first off, he's everything they say is; he's all of it and more. But Arch reminds me a lot of Colt from the standpoint of, like, not, not football related, just just how they handle themselves, a little bit quiet, obviously outspoken when they need to be leaders on teams.

"Can lead a team vocally, all that, yes, but like, one on one like he's, I think he's got, that mentality, and he's been raised in a manner to where, like, he's used to the noise, right?"

CFB insider highlights Arch Manning's leadership qualities at Texas

Arch Manning is related to one of the most talented football families in the game's history; both Eli and Peyton Manning achieved great things in their careers.

Now, the pressure is on the Texas star to further Manning's legacy, and according to several sources, he's adamant about proving himself as a leader.

Analyst Justin Wells discussed Manning's preparedness during a segment on Friday's "Inside the Program" show.

"He just showed up early," Wells said. "He did what he usually does, and everyone is following suit. And so Arch is being Arch, and you love to hear that because they've lost a lot of receivers in the last two years, but Arch Manning is at his status quo right now, like we try to minimize the hype, but man, when we hear what we hear from the people we truly trust. It's hard to contain ourselves." (1:50)

Texas will start its 2025 CFB season against the defending champs, Ohio State, in Columbus.

