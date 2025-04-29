"CEO's have people like Jordon Hudson": Colin Cowherd minces no words about Bill Belichick's GF after viral interview turns controversial

Bill Belichick, the legendary former Patriots coach, has found himself under the national spotlight for reasons beyond football. His relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former college cheerleader, has stirred attention following an awkward interview during his time with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Belichick, who kept his personal life private for most of his career, now finds his off-field life discussed as much as his legendary coaching career.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd, on Monday, weighed in on the buzz, offering a sharp take on the couple’s dynamic. He described Hudson’s role as much more than a girlfriend.

“She’s his PR director. She’s Bill’s influencer, which he didn’t need in the NFL, but you actually do in college,” Cowherd said.

"She is multiple things for Bill. Assistant, girlfriend, social media producer, PR handler. She fills a lot of roles, and people are kind of uncomfortable with it."

Cowherd kept up with the title of his remarks, comparing Hudson’s role to that of a professional aide for high-level figures.

“CEOs have people like Jordan Hudson,” he said. “ Presidents, politicians, senators, governors, media execs, they all have people like Jordan Hudson. She's taken the role seriously. I mean, again, I thought it was weird.”

The viral interview threw Belichick and Hudson into a pop culture whirlwind, something the coach had long avoided. With Cowherd’s comments and the national spotlight growing brighter, Belichick’s off-field life has become an unexpected headline.

As Cowherd summed up, in today’s college football world, where players select you, having someone like Hudson around might be more necessary than ever.

Fans slam Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson pairing after Colin Cowherd’s take

Colin Cowherd’s commentary on Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, ignited a firestorm of reactions online. Fans were quick to express their thoughts under the viral X post, and they didn’t hold back.

“She fills a lot of roles, he fills a lot of… nvm,” one fan said.

“Yeah, everyone needs a PR handler but usually they're not also their girlfriends who's 50 years younger,” a fan said.

Some took a harsher tone.

“How anybody can be okay with a 70 something year old dude with a mid 20s hoe like this is beyond me,” a fan wrote.

Another user shifted the conversation to football performance, dragging in what seemed to be Belichick’s new college role.

“You guys don’t get it, the reason he did not get drafted was he isn’t that good. And you keep talking about 74% completion percentage when even cam word said right to his face “all you ever throw is dump offs, my completion % would be 90% if I threw balls like you”,” another noted.

From disbelief to brutal honesty, fans didn’t shy away from sharing how uncomfortable or skeptical they felt after Cowherd’s viral take

