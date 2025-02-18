CFB analyst offers blunt advice to Texas fans as Arch Manning gears up to take charge of the team

Texas Longhorns fans couldn't wait for Arch Manning to take over the team for the 2025 college football season.

Mannings started for two games last year and helped the team win both while Quinn Ewers was out with an injury.

The Texas star has been under the spotlight even while he was on the bench for two years waiting for his turn. Now that the time is here, fans can't wait for him to take the team to the glory.

Analyzing the Arch Manning hype, CFB analyst J.D. PicKell advised fans to enjoy the ride with him and not set unrealistic expectations. On Tuesday's episode of On3's "The Hard Count," PicKell said,

"My word of advice to Texas fans is just to enjoy the ride when it comes to Arch Manning. Just enjoy that you got this dude in Austin. This dude's got physical giftings. There's a reason why he's a five-star plus kind of kid out of high school. This dude's gonna be really good, in my opinion. I would be careful to say he's going to be the next great Manning. He'll win the Heisman trophy. He is going to be Time Person of the Year if he does that, amazing."

"But if he doesn't do that, aren't you just left with disappointment, even if he takes you to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, he did as much as Quinn Ewers. But you'd be bummed obviously, because he didn't win the national championship in that specific season, I suppose. But I think you'd also just be feeling let down because of who in your mind, who Twitter told you arch Manning is supposed to be." (27:00)

Arch Manning discusses what it is like to be him during his time at Texas as the starting QB

It is no surprise that the Manning name comes with a fair share of popularity and stardom. However, that's not the only reason why Arch Manning is becoming a household name in Austin.

According to his interviews and social media activity, Arch seems like a down-to-earth guy, which was further shown by his answer when he was asked about the nitty-gritty of his newfound stardom.

Manning revealed that he likes to act like everyone else around him. However, it does get a little bit difficult when so many people recognize him on campus.

