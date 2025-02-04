“Seems super normal”: CFB analyst gives honest take on Arch Manning’s freehearted interview

Arch Manning will take the Texas' QB1 position after spending two years on the bench behind Quinn Ewers as the team's backup quarterback.

Manning has been in the spotlight since he committed to Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns, especially after Ewers decided to return for another year for the 2024 season.

After Quinn Ewers decided to return to college football, there was much chatter about Arch Manning's potential transfer portal decision; however, the Texas quarterback chose to stick to his initial decision and stay committed to the Longhorns.

Arch - who comes from the prestigious Manning family - has been making the news whether attending college basketball matchups, having a NIL value of over $6,000,000, or making fans gush over his humble demeanor during interviews.

Discussing Manning's latest interview on the channel called the "Broadcast Boys," CFB analyst J.D. PicKell made his thoughts clear about the Texas quarterback's image on his show - "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell" on Tuesday.

"Arch seems super normal for a guy whose last name is Manning and who's doing a sit-down interview after only starting a couple of games in college football; it seems like he's got a pretty good head on his shoulders," PicKell said. (25:36) "I was really encouraged by the way that he answered questions around what he wanted to do next year. He said he wanted to win a national championship. He didn't mention any personal accolades. Okay, check the box. Cool. Right answer there."

"Talked about the attention he's gotten, how he handles that, and what he thinks about and he's like, I've only done anything feels kind of undeserved. Cool. Check that box. I love that just came across very likable to me when you talk about Arch Manning." PicKell added.

NFL rookie shares massive expectations surrounding Arch Manning in 2025

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the 2025 Peach Bowl game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Arch Manning is set to take center stage in 2025, a time which he, the fans and the whole Longhorns nation eagerly awaited.

One of his former teammates, Xavier Worthy, spoke about what he expects from Manning ahead of the 2025 college football season. He said he expects nothing less than a Heisman Trophy.

In 2024, Manning started two games in total while Ewers was injured and ended the year with 939 passing yards, completing 61 out of 90 passes, along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Texas Longhorns won both the games Arch Manning started, and fans now hold high expectations from NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning's nephew.

