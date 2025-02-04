"Nothing less than a Heisman": NFL rookie sets benchmark for Arch Manning as Texas Longhorns' QB1

Former University of Texas Longhorns star Xavier Worthy has high expectations for Arch Manning.

Worthy is currently in the midst of his rookie season in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are Super Bowl-bound. He's doing a lot of media this week leading up to the big game. During a media scrum, Worthy was asked about Arch Manning preparing to take the helm of the Longhorns offense with Quinn Ewers declaring for the NFL Draft.

The rookie receiver said he expects nothing less than a Heisman Trophy win from the soon-to-be sophomore signal-caller.

"Arch is a dog, man," Worthy said at a media appearance ahead of Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I expect nothing less than a Heisman. Nothing less than a Heisman."

Arch Manning prepares to lead Texas in 2025

Arch Manning comes from the legendary quarterback family that has produced Super Bowl winners such as Eli and Peyton Manning. Arch's uncles have each won two Super Bowls during their NFL stints and have since retired from competition.

Now, Arch will continue on the family legacy. He'll take over the Longhorns' starting quarterback role in hopes of bringing the program its first national championship since 2006. Under the leadership of Quinn Ewers, the University of Texas Longhorns reached the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff tournament the past two seasons.

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

Perhaps with some new blood at quarterback in the form of Manning, Texas will be able to take the next step and reach college football's biggest game of the year. While Manning brings the pocket presence and accuracy known to all Manning quarterbacks throughout the decades, he also brings something neither of his uncles could on the gridiron.

Manning is extremely athletic and has proven extremely gifted at making plays with his legs. He was still a regular fixture in Steve Sarkisian's offense this past season as a freshman, used primarily in designed quarterback runs. The 19-year-old also had the opportunity to start several games while Ewers dealt with an injury this season.

He finished the year with just under 1,000 passing yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. On the ground, Manning was productive on 25 rush attempts, racking up 108 yards for four scores. With the ability to serve as the full-time starter next season after Ewers' departure, expect those numbers to skyrocket with a significant amount of more playing time.

