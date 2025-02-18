The Manning family is one of the most respected in the football world, and their prodigy, Arch Manning, is one of the most hyped players heading into the 2025 college football season.

The Longhorns fans were eager to see Manning take the team's reigns and lead them to a national championship; however, they had to wait for two years before he could come off the bench.

Manning was expected to be the Longhorns' starting QB in 2024, but because Ewers decided to return for another year, he had to wait until the 2025 college football season.

Now that Manning is Texas' starting quarterback and CFB analyst, J.D. PicKell shares why he believes the team will function better with Arch than it did with Ewers:

"I think that the way, he's a different quarterback than Quinn Ewers, I think he is more of a fit for what this Texas roster is, because last year, you sort of adjusted your game plan. It felt like with Quinn Ewers, you thought maybe you would be a little bit more of a vertical passing attack and a lot more aired out, that was my assumption. A lot of our assumptions, coming into the year, didn't work out that way. It's not wrong, but it didn't work out that way."

"Adding arch into the mix now to speak to how he fits better, I think when you talk about the ways that arch can maybe even elevate the running back room with what he is on the ground. He's got some wheels, all right. So there's nothing sneaky athletic about my guy." (30:01)

Rece Davis picks his standout QB between Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier

On a recent "College Game Day" podcasts, analyst Rece Davis talked about his preference between Texas' Arch Manning and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier noting that both players are expected to have standout years.

Davis shared that he's leaning towards Manning to have a better year than Nussmeier, mainly because of Steve Sarkisian's numbers.

The CFB analyst concluded by saying that while Nussmeier has impressive arm strength and is one of the best guys in the nation, he believes Texas will be better than LSU in 2025, which will help Arch Manning score more points.

