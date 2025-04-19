CFB insider predicts SEC quarterback that will match Arch Manning's hype in the 2025 season

As the 2025 college football season approaches, Arch Manning's hype grows more every day. The Texas Longhorns quarterback is ready to take the spotlight this year and fans and analysts cannot be more excited to see the prodigy of Peyton and Eli Manning in action.

College football hasn't seen a quarterback this hyped since Tim Tebow's era at the Florida Gators. It has also been frustrating for many individuals, as Manning has only started in two games in his collegiate career, alluding to the fact that his hype is owed to his last name and not his abilities and talent.

Talking about the Manning hype and an SEC quarterback who can match it and make a name for himself this season, analyst Pat Smith had this to say:

"They're (the fans) absolutely a matter of fact, they're done with Texas in the league. Like them, they admit it's a mistake. Like, what do we do? We just let the wolf in the hen house. You know, what have we done here? Not to mention the fact that now we've got Texas on top of the baseball standings. Like, what are we doing? It's just, it's unbelievable." (Timestamp: 21:00 onwards).

"I think Sellers is going to be the one that's also, I think when you talk about all kidding aside about March, I think you're going to have Sellers of March. They're going to be the ones that are on every magazine and every conversation you have in the offseason during the summer, leading the kickoff. It's going to be about the ceiling for those two. You know, obviously, Oklahoma's transfer from Washington State. I think he's a quiet, really good quarterback so that he could be in the mix."

Texas' Matthew Golden shares expectations for Arch Manning in 2025

Arch Manning has been waiting for his turn to take the reins from Quinn Ewers for two years now and is finally ready to become the QB1.

While many fans and analysts advised Manning to enter the transfer portal after year 1 and secure the starting quarterback position elsewhere, Manning decided to stick to Texas and continue his development process there.

Talking about his preparedness on the "Up and Adam" show, Texas WR Matthew Golden said:

"Everything I've seen in practice," Golden said. "You know, he's the same guy each and every day. He attacks you with a chip on his shoulder. Like, he always has something to prove. The sky is the ceiling for him, and I know he's gonna do great things this season. So, I can't wait to look forward to watching him."

Arch Manning and Texas will kick off the 2025 college football season against Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 30.

