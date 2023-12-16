The world of college football has been buzzing ever since TV and film producer Tracey Edmonds revealed the real story behind her recent split from NFL legend Deion Sanders.

In an Instagram post, the 56-year-old clarified why she chose to call off the engagement with Deion Sanders, setting the record straight amidst all kinds of swirling rumors. Edmonds said,

"I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The announcement came more than a decade after their initial meeting in 2012 and almost five years after their engagement revelation in 2019.

Taking to Instagram again on Dec. 15, Edmonds radiated positivity in a Midnight Blue gown with an uplifting message:

"When you focus on the good, the good gets better."

She captioned the post,

“Stepping into the weekend with this energy 💫 Sending you love, peace and joy. XO, Tracey.”

Despite her repeated assertions that the breakup was mutual, fans in the college football community are pointing fingers at Deion Sanders, with comments like,

"Baby, a weight was lifted off her!! She’s Back🔥🔥."

Let’s have a look at some other comments:

Screenshot via Instagram (@traceyeedmonds

Screenshot via Instagram (@traceyeedmonds)

Screenshot via Instagram (@traceyeedmonds)

Deion Sanders and Tracey Demonds part ways after 12 years

On Dec. 3, Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders announced the end of their engagement. The duo described it as a mutual decision filled with love, respect and appreciation. In the comments, Sanders praised Edmonds as a "true blessing" and an "amazing woman."

After Tracey Edmonds’ clarification, Coach Prime took to X, sharing motivational posts about resilience and positivity. He said,

“Everybody ain't proud of you. They're just surprised that you keep making things happen. The devil couldn't take you out so he's trying to wear you out. Don't you dare get tired. Hold on because the tide is turning.”

As the drama unfolds, college football enthusiasts are left speculating about the impact on Sanders' coaching career at the Colorado Buffaloes. For now, the charismatic coach is maintaining a positive demeanor amid the storm.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season