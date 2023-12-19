Some love stories are meant for ages, and the relationship between Nick Saban and Terry Saban, aka Miss Terry, is one example. College football fans can't stop gushing over a nostalgic picture of the renowned power couple as the Sabans mark 52 years of marriage.

The photo captures the essence of their enduring love for over half a century. The image, seemingly from their wedding day, had one X user (@NYCarmageddon) commenting:

“The ONLY college football royalty.”

Here are some other fan reactions regarding Nick Saban and Miss Terry's 52nd marriage anniversary:

The college football world is ablaze with admiration for the legendary duo. The journey of love for Nick and Terry began on Dec. 18, 1971, when they exchanged vows in Fairmont, Virginia. At the time, the Alabama Crimson Tide coach and Miss Terry were 20 and 19, respectively.

The roots of their connection can be traced back to a meeting in seventh grade at a YMCA Science camp in West Virginia. Who knew that moment would lay the foundation for a lifetime of shared adventures?

Miss Terry is not just Nick Saban's wife

Known affectionately as "Miss Terry" by Bama fans, Terry Saban extends far beyond the role of being the long-serving coach’s wife. She is the backbone of Nick Saban's life. She plays the parts of his best friend, ace recruiter, occasional armchair coach, mother, grandmother, cheerleader and team mom.

Miss Terry is adored well beyond the football field. In all these years, she has captured the hearts of those who recognize her as an integral force behind the Alabama football legacy.

Alabama is Saban’s second wife, but Miss Terry never made it an issue. She stands steadfastly by her husband's side, accompanying him to games, promotional events or radio shows. The Alabama coach has a gem in the form of his life partner - Terry Saban.

