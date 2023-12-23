Tracey Edmonds recently broke up with longtime partner Deion Sanders. The ex-couple decided to call it quits after 12 years of dating and five years of engagement. Since then, Edmonds has been making social media appearances and carrying on with her work as an influencer and other endeavors.

She offered a sneak peek into her Christmas decorations in a video on Instagram. In a snippet from a larger video from YouTube, she invited fans to take a tour of her house to see her decorations for the holidays. Here is the Instagram snippet.

The video got a mixed reaction. Some trolled the 56-year-old for her breakup with the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach, among other things. A fan said:

“She is the GOAT of attracting wealthy husbands while maintaining a classy reputation.”

Another fan wrote:

“Howwwww is this woman… yo what kind of vampire juice is she drinking.”

This fan said:

“She still have that ring on in all her videos. Lol.”

Another fan chimed in:

“If I can show you in the Bible that God tells his people aka African-Americans not to learn the way and traditions of the HEATHENS.”

But not everybody was in a trolling mode. This fan wrote:

“Definitely hope to see you and Deion Sanders back together.”

Another fan wrote:

“Take Prime back please. The Buffs need you Queen.”

This fan chimed in:

“Girl you got this.”

Another fan said:

“Prime dropped the wrong ball”.

This fan commented:

“I’m loving this new season of Tracey in her OWN spotlight making Boss moves”.

Another fan wrote:

“She’s the most beautiful 56 year old woman I have seen so far.”

Edmonds and Coach Prime parted ways at the start of this month. Here is a timeline of events following the much-talked-about split.

The Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds split: A timeline of events

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders announced their split in a joint Instagram statement earlier this month. In the statement, they stated that they were parting ways as friends while affirming their respect for each other.

Days after announcing the split, Edmonds came out with another statement saying that it was her decision to end things with Coach Prime. The film and TV producer felt she and her family needed to be valued and treated fairly. She said she should be free to embrace the happiness and respect she deserves.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season