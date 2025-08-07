Chad Ochocinco gets honest about why he isn’t coaching in NFL or college

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 07, 2025 21:29 GMT
Washington Commanders v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
Chad Ochocinco is a household name among football circles. The former Oregon State Beavers and Cincinnati Bengals star was one of the best wide receivers of his era. He has remained relevant since his retirement, thanks to his work in media.

Ochocinco is active on social media. He recently replied to a fan's question on X (formerly known as Twitter) about a potential coaching career. The fan asked:

"Ocho why aren’t you coaching?"

The six-time Pro Bowler replied:

"Because I’d be out there running routes and actually practicing with the players instead of coaching."
also-read-trending Trending

The "Night Cap" host has a point as it's on brand for him to feel like taking snaps once he steps on the Gridiron. Remember, Ochocinco teased a return to the NFL for the longest despite last playing in the league in 2011. The iconic pass catcher has stayed fit during retirement thanks to numerous hobbies and side quests.

However, if any of his fans are looking to see him take the Coach Prime and Michael Vick route, they might have to wait a bit longer.

Chad Ochocinco tipped for ESPN role

Chad Ochocinco has thrived in broadcasting following the conclusion of his professional football career. The two-time first-team All-Pro wideout is famous for his charismatic delivery on Night Cap with fellow NFL icon Shannon Sharpe.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, then Ochocinco might be in line to replace Sharpe at one of his old roles. That role is the analyst position on "First Take."

The report states:

"ESPN can try to retain Shannon’s audience without Shannon (Sharpe). If they slide Chad in there, it might appease them when the NFL season starts. It would be a smart idea."

Remember, Shannon Sharpe was recently let go by ESPN after months of speculation about his status with the company following a court case. The network is now in the market for a media-savvy replacement with the NFL regular season around the corner.

However, it remains to be seen whether ESPN makes Chad Ochocinco an offer. It'll be even more interesting to see whether the Bengals' legend accepts the gig or opts out to stand in solidarity with Shannon Sharpe. Any decision will make for a great talking point in the new Night Cap episode.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Parag Jain
