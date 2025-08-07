"I play to take care of child support": Chad Ochocinco goes off at Cam Newton 1 day after former NFL MVP challenges ex-Bengals star to Madden game

Chad Ochocinco sent a strong response to Cam Newton after the former NFL MVP challenged the legendary wide receiver to a Madden NFL contest. Two of the most outspoken former NFL players are going at it, and they have found a way to settle the claims they have made over the past couple of months.

Not only have they made their respective cases to be acknowledged as the best trash-talker in NFL history, but they also want to be crowned the best Madden player.

In a Nightcap clip shared on Thursday, Ochocinco reacted to Newton suffering a 35-8 loss in a Madden matchup. The Cincinnati Bengals icon didn't hold back and roasted the retired quarterback.

"Don't ever challenge me at anything regarding video games," Ochocinco said (Timestamp: 2:12). "You play video games for recreational purposes. I play video games as a way of life to pay my bills and take care of child support. We are not the same."

This comes after Newton said Ochocinco had to be good at the game to rate players, and it had nothing to do with their talents on the field. Newton said that he lives in the smoke and issued a challenge to Ochocinco, saying that the winner of two out of three games would take over the loser's platform for a day.

The Chad Ochocinco-Cam Newton Madden beef has been brewing for months

The back-and-forth in the last two days was another chapter of the Madden feud between Chad Ochocinco and Cam Newton. In June, the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback took issue with the wide receiver giving out Madden ratings.

Newton went on to say Ochocinco didn't play Madden at all.

“Who gives Chad Ochocinco the right to give Madden rankings?” Newton said on his podcast. “He’s not good at Madden. Has anybody seen Chad Ochocinco play Madden? Listen, man. He plays FIFA.”

This drew a strong response from Ochocinco, who reminded Newton that he was one of the best players of all time in his position.

“I’m great at football in general, when I played it. You hear me?” Ochocinco said. “One of the best of all time. That’s what gives me the credibility to give ratings. Now, I don’t know nothing about Cam Newton and no feel when it comes to no stick work.”

It's been two months, and fans have not seen a duel between these two icons.

