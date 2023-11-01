Chase Young and Nick Bosa, Ohio State's dream duo that injury denied in 2018, reunite for San Francisco 49ers

Two former Ohio State Buckeyes who shared a defensive line briefly have been reunited in the NFL. With the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline officially ending at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the movement of players has ended.

However, the Washington Commanders traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 third-round pick to pair him with former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa.

These two Ohio State products are ready to dominate in the NFL as one of the best defensive line pairings in the sport. Fans will now glimpse what they would've seen if an injury hadn't derailed it all in 2018.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Entering the 2018 college football season, Nick Bosa was ready to dominate after being part of a five-player defensive linemen rotation. Meanwhile, Chase Young was entering his second season and ready to be a major factor.

In the third game of the season, Bosa suffered a core injury that would inevitably cut his final season for the Buckeyes short. At the time, reports had said Bosa was shutting it down and focusing on the NFL draft, which insinuated he was quitting on the Buckeyes.

However, the injury was much worse than initially reported, as he told ESPN's Keith Van Valkenburg back in 2018:

"Some of the media put it out there that I'd be back in a few weeks. It's funny how people would even fathom that. They obviously didn't know the injury. Then it looked like it was just me saying 'F-- it' and leaving, when that wasn't the case at all. ... It was the worst pain I've felt. It was like a couple of pops in my groin. I knew right away it was really bad."

Even though the Buckeyes fans will always have a 'what if' for these two, NFL faithful will now be seeing it on a consistent basis going forward.

Would the Ohio State Buckeyes have won the 2018 national championship if Nick Bosa stayed healthy?

This is difficult to say, as they failed to make the College Football Playoff that season despite winning the Big Ten championship and only having one loss. The Buckeyes would win the Rose Bowl as the sixth-ranked team against the ninth-ranked Washington Huskies.

However, Nick Bosa never played after game three of the year. That pass rush would've been incredible, but it is all a what-if at this point.