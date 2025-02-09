Cincinnati football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Travis Kelce and more

An 804-mile drive separates Cincinnati from the Super Bowl's location in New Orleans. The distance doesn't mean the Queen City won't be represented on football's biggest stage. Two Kansas City Chiefs players — tight end Travis Kelce and defensive back Bryan Cook — played at the University of Cincinnati.

Including Sunday's game, a former Bearcat has appeared at each of the past six Super Bowls. Kelce has been in five and Cook three. Center Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, squared off with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The year before, defensive end Marquise Copeland was with the champion Los Angeles Rams, and punter Kevin Huber the Cincinnati Bengals.

Connor Barwin, a 10-year NFL veteran, is the Philadelphia Eagles' head of football development and strategy. He was at Cincinnati from 2005-08, playing on both the gridiron and for the Bearcats' basketball team during his time there.

Let's take a look at what roles Kelce and Cook play for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

Cincinnati players in Super Bowl LIX

#1, Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce, a Chiefs stalwart, has been Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' primary target since the passer took over. Before that, however, Kelce spent five years (2008-12) at Cincinnati. But it wasn't always smooth sailing.

Kelce spent a season away from the Bearcats in 2010 after a positive drug test. If not for his older brother, his accomplished professional football career might have never materialized.

"When I got kicked off the team, that year was my brother's senior year, he, I mean, the entire offseason, he was begging the coaches to give me another chance and set a list of things I had to accomplish to earn the benefit of playing football again at the University of Cincinnati — or at least appreciate the opportunity of playing football again at Cincinnati," Kelce told Shannon Sharpe on Sharpe's podcast in 2021.

Travis Kelce returned to the program and had a solid final two seasons on the field, prompting the Chiefs to take him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He's made a name for himself as one of the best tight ends to ever play since then.

Against Pittsburgh on Christmas Day, Kelce became the Chiefs' all-time leader in touchdown receptions, passing up Tony Gonzalez on that leaderboard. He'll eventually join Gonzalez as a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

#2, Bryan Cook, DB, Kansas City Chiefs

Cook is in his third go-round with Kansas City. He's been a starting safety for the Chiefs since last season and has 55 tackles this one.

He was at Cincinnati for three years (2019-21), helping the program to the College Football Playoff during his final season with the Bearcats.

