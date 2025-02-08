Will Prime Video stream Super Bowl LIX? All you need to know about Eagles vs. Chiefs streaming options

There is just one day left until Super Bowl LIX. Fans are likely wondering if they can watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Prime Video since the season's most significant TV event deserves to be available on multiple broadcasting outlets.

Amazon is undoubtedly one of the biggest media companies in the world today. Its enormous success in recent years can be attributed mainly to its investment in Amazon Prime, its quickly growing streaming platform.

But will fans be able to watch the Super Bowl on Amazon's Prime Video this year?

Exploring if Super Bowl LIX will stream on Prime Video?

The Super Bowl LIX will not be available on Amazon Prime Video. Traditionally, major networks broadcast the NFL Championship game rather than streaming services like Prime Video.

Over its 59-year history, the Super Bowl - which is packed with advertising and halftime concerts by the most prominent music performers - has only been telecast on four networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Currently, Amazon does not have the broadcast rights to the game. However, it has the right to offer live streaming for selected NFL postseason games, not the actual Super Bowl.

Prime Video exclusively televised the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers wildcard playoff game in January. Peacock, another streaming service, broadcast a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins wildcard postseason matchup exclusively in 2024.

Given this new trend, a major streaming network may soon obtain the broadcasting rights to the Super Bowl. If the league intends to transition to streaming, a widely accessible service like Netflix, YouTube, or Amazon would have to host the Super Bowl. That isn't the case right now, though.

While Super Bowl LIX is unavailable on Prime Video this Sunday, it can be streamed on other platforms offering FOX, such as YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

Super Bowl LIX will offer plenty for even non-football fans to enjoy, including the commercials and a halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar, who recently won more Grammy awards.

Fox Sports will broadcast both the game and the halftime show live. You can also watch it on Tubi, a streaming service owned by Fox, and the NFL app.

You can watch every moment of Super Bowl LIX on FuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

