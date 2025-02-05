What is the Black national anthem? Why does the NFL play it before games?

The Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," was performed before Super Bowl LVIII kicked off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. That was the fourth straight year that the song was performed before a Super Bowl game.

Over the past few years, fans have had varying opinions regarding singing the Black national anthem before NFL games, yet the tradition has gone on.

What is the Black national anthem?

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" was written by James Weldon Johnson and first released as a poem to honor President Abraham Lincoln on his birthday in 1899. Soon after, J. Rosamond Johnson, Johnson's brother, turned the poem into a song.

One year after the song was composed, it was performed for the first time. Additionally, a chorus of 500 colored schoolchildren learned and sang the song while more copies were made, according to reports.

The song continued to gain popularity during the civil rights struggle and was even sung by protesters after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

The poem-turned-song quickly became a chant that represented the hardship and hope of the Black American citizens.

Why does NFL play 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before games?

After George Floyd died in 2020, racial injustice and police brutality gained widespread attention in the country. Due to that, the NFL and other major leagues in the United States showed support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" first performed in the NFL ahead of all 16 of the league's opening week games in 2020. The league made it clear that it was attempting to support the efforts of its players and the families hoping to solve social justice problems.

Having first prohibited players from bringing up racial concerns on game day, the NFL took the step of playing the anthem before games as a move to enlighten supporters and establish itself as a leading voice in the struggle against racism.

Who is performing the Black national anthem in Super Bowl 2025?

Ledisi will sing the Black national anthem ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in Super Bowl LIX.

Ledisi, born in Louisiana, has won multiple awards in her career, including five honorary awards, one Grammy and 46 nominations.

