Clemson football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. DeAndre Hopkins and more

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place on Sunday and it will feature some Clemson Tigers alumni. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have at least one player who played at Clemson's program on their roster. Tigers fans will need to choose which of their alumni they will be cheering for during the big game on Sunday.

The Clemson Tigers faithful will need to decide between cheering for the team with more Clemson alumni (Philadelphia), or the team with the best player from the Clemson program (Kansas City). While the Eagles have two alumni on their roster, the Chiefs have the biggest star in DeAndre Hopkins.

Let's take a look at the three former Tigers participating in the Super Bowl.

Former Clemson players in Super Bowl LIX

#1 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the biggest star from Clemson participating in the Super Bowl. Hopkins played for the Tigers from 2010 to 2012. He immediately jumped onto the team in 2010 as an effective receiver and grew each season.

By the time the 2012 season was finished, Hopkins was a bonafide star, making 82 catches for 1405 yards and 18 TDs. This led to him earning a first-round selection in the 2013 NFL draft. He has been named a First-Team All-Pro on three occasions and has earned five pro-bowl honors.

This is his first season in Kansas City. He appeared in 10 regular season games and took the field in both playoff games.

#2 Will Shipley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Running back Will Shipley is one of the youngest players in the Super Bowl. He is 22 years old and was only drafted last year after three years at Clemson from 2021 to 2023. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2024 draft.

As a rookie, he has found a solid role as a backup behind superstar Saquan Barkley. Although he is unlikely to get many carries in the Super Bowl, he is a good second option to Barkley.

#3 Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is the same age as Shipley and was a fifth-round selection in 2024 after three years at Clemson from 2021 to 2023. He has appeared in every regular season and playoff game for the Eagles this season. He is the backup for Zack Baun on the defensive line and should see a decent amount of playing time come Sunday night.

