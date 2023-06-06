Sammy Brown is the most coveted LB prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. An intense battle for his services waged over the last few months, particularly between the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers. After many months of rampant speculation, we finally have our answer for Brown's destination. Sammy Brown has announced his college football commitment to the Clemson Tigers.

Admittedly, this one comes as a bit of a surprise. Sammy Brown is a Georgia resident and lives down the street from the University of Georgia. Given the Bulldog's recent success in developing talented players for the NFL, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, one would have thought Georgia had the upper hand.

The decision came abruptly for Bulldogs fans who dreamed of seeing Sammy Brown in a Georgia uniform. Brown had previously scheduled a visit on June 9th, but his visit to Clemson recently shut the door on Georgia's chances.

Clemson will be an opportunity for Sammy Brown. Currently, the Tigers have one of the best linebackers in the country in Jeremiah Trotter Jr., but many anticipate he will leave in the 2024 NFL Draft. Trotter's vacancy would leave a starting role for Brown, was he able to secure it.

Just what type of player are the Tigers getting? Let's take a more in-depth look at 5-star LB Sammy Brown.

Strengths

Sammy Brown is an outrageous athlete with tremendous upside. Brown reportedly ran a 10.69 100-meter dash at 225 lbs., which is an absurd time for an athlete of that size.

If you are questioning Brown's strength, that would be a mistake. Brown recently cleaned 405 lbs. Brown has the size and speed to play LB at the college level.

Sammy Brown offers position flexibility. Brown can play either MLB or WLB in the Clemson defense. Regardless, expect a sideline-to-sideline speedster who can track down ball carriers and cover slot receivers down the field.

Weaknesses

Sammy Brown will have to get bigger. To play consistent football and stand up to the wear and tear of the ACC, Brown will have to bulk up. We are talking about an HS junior, so this shouldn't be a hardship, but something to keep in mind as some athletes have trouble putting on 'good weight.'

How Georgia rebounds

The cupboard is hardly bare in Georgia. There is no reason to feel sorry for the two-time defending national champions. Demarcus Riddick, out of Alabama, has committed to Georgia and is the 3rd ranked LB in the 2024 class. Georgia hardly lacks impact players on the defensive side of the ball.

