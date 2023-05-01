Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Bulldogs football are under fire after Jamaal Jarrett’s racist blunder during the 2023 NFL draft.

Reddit’s official Twitter account for college football shared a seven-second clip of Jarrett pretending to speak Chinese.

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Georgia DT Jamaal Jarrett streamed some racially insensitive remarks on IG live on draft night… Yikes. Georgia DT Jamaal Jarrett streamed some racially insensitive remarks on IG live on draft night… Yikes. https://t.co/mTfbSxgzTV

The defensive tackle did it while Shane of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Kansas City was about to announce the eighth overall pick.

The Atlanta Falcons owned the selection, and Jarrett hoped former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter would become a member of the Georgia-based pro football team.

Instead, the Falcons selected Texas running back Bijan Robinson. However, football fans criticized Kirby Smart, Jamaal Jarrett, and the Georgia football program.

Kirby Smart will be in for more headaches at Georgia

Jarrett’s antic is the tip of the iceberg for the Bulldogs’ recent troubles under Kirby Smart.

Last month, FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre shared the possibility of an NCAA investigation into the alleged recruitment violations in Georgia:

“Sounds like we’re gonna hear in the coming days/weeks about the Georgia Bulldogs football program and recruiting violations. NCAA is doing more than poking around. Nervous football office right now in Athens. My *guess* is slap on the wrist.”

If true, there may be significant repercussions for the Bulldogs program, which Smart has led since 2016. Despite winning two national titles, his days at Georgia might be numbered if the recruitment violations are proven true.

But even without that potential controversy, Kirby Smart is already in hot water because of his player’s behavior, leading to arrests.

While the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Carter ninth overall this year, he faced misdemeanor warrants for reckless driving and street racing. Georgia staff member Chandler LeCroy and Bulldogs player Devin Willock died in the car crash in which Carter was involved.

Before the Carter incident, Jamon Dumas-Johnson was charged with reckless driving after going for at least 75 miles per hour on his Dodge Charger. He was also accused of street racing the night after Georgia won its second consecutive national championship.

Last year, running back Kenny McIntosh was charged with reckless driving and failing to wear a seat belt. He went 20 miles over the speed limit before crashing into a Kia Sol driven by a woman. The Seattle Seahawks drafted McIntosh in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

In January 2022, Nolan Smith completed a pre-trial diversion program after going 89 miles per hour in a construction zone with a 55-speed limit. The Eagles also drafted him in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Finally, quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication last February after banging on doors in a Dallas neighborhood. The arrest was revealed while he was in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL scouting combine.

The incident did not deter the Los Angeles Rams from making him Matthew Stafford’s backup after selecting him in the fourth round (128th overall).

Jamaal Jarrett should have done some research

Jarrett was in the heat of the moment when he made the racist gesture. But an appreciation of Shane’s journey might have led him to be more sensitive.

Little Brother Shane lost his father to brain cancer when he was nine. He connected with Big Brother Christopher to serve as an adult figure in his life. They have been finalists for Big Brother and Little Brother of the Year.

As shown in the video below, Shane was shocked upon learning the news of announcing a selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Shane is also the Voice of Potential for Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City. He will advocate for Littles, who are still waiting for their role model brother or sister.

We are now waiting to see if Kirby Smart bestows disciplinary action on Jarrett.

